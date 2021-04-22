Bengal polls: EC bans physical campaigning, expresses ‘anguish’ over flouting of Covid norms

The Election Commission (EC) Thursday banned roadshows, vehicle rallies, and public meetings of over 500 people in West Bengal, noting that political parties and candidates were “still not adhering to the prescribed safety norms” during campaigning. Permissions already given for all such events stands withdrawn, the poll body said.

The order, however, continues to permit gatherings of up to 500 people. Asked why the Commission hasn’t banned campaigning altogether, a senior official told The Indian Express, “We can’t impose a ban on campaigning since people in the state are free to move around even today.”

“The cap of 500 people will encourage parties to hold more virtual rallies, which could be relayed to smaller gatherings as opposed to lakhs meeting at one place for a physical rally,” the officer added.

The order notes that the Commission is “anguished” that candidates and parties were refusing to follow Covid-19 protocols, making it difficult for the state and district election machinery to enforce the poll body’s directions properly.

Also Read | Delhi HC asks Centre to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals

The directive came within a few hours of the West Bengal High Court making some strong comments about the Commission’s “inability to update the court” on what it has done to enforce its circulars about implementing Covid-related precautions on the ground. “Issuance of circulars and holding of meetings by themselves do not discharge the onerous responsibility of the Election Commission of India…” the court observed.

The development also comes against the backdrop of political parties announcing this week that they would not hold big rallies in West Bengal. On Monday, the BJP said that it would not hold any meeting with more than 500 people, including those addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, on Thursday, Modi cancelled the four rallies – with crowds restricted to 500 – he was supposed to address on Friday.

Fresh Covid cases have been on the rise in West Bengal. On Monday, the state logged 8,426 new cases and 38 deaths linked to the virus. Kolkata witnessed its highest one-day spike with 2,211 cases followed by 1,801 in North 24 Parganas.

This week the TMC and Congress party has requested the EC for last-minute changes to the West Bengal election schedule given the steep rise in fresh infections. While the TMC had urged the EC to merge the remaining three phases of voting into one, and the Congress had approached the poll body to suggest that voting be postponed till after the Ramzan. The latter, Congress had said, will give enough time for the fresh wave of Covid cases to wane.

The Commission, however, shot down the requests Wednesday citing legal and resource constraints.

In response to the TMC’s request to club the remaining phases of voting, the EC said changing the schedule of elections planned “much in advance” and involving a “complex interplay of variety of factors” is not feasible.

To the Congress’s proposal to defer polls till the end of Ramazan, the EC wrote, “Since the term of West Bengal assembly is ending on 30.5.2021, the Commission is mandated under the Constitution to complete the electoral process before this date… Any postponement of scheduled elections would affect the adherence to Constitutional and statutory provisions related to timely conduct of elections.”