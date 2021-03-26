BJP to dictate what one can wear, says Mamata as Ghosh sticks to words

Without taking state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s name, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday hit out at him and his party over the bermudas remark, saying the BJP will now determine what one can wear.

Addressing a rally at Patharpratima, the TMC chief said: “They (BJP) will determine what you can wear. They will say, you do not wear salwar-kameej, do not wear saree. They will dictate to wear pants.”

On Tuesday, Ghosh had mocked Banerjee for “displaying” her bandaged leg to people, and advised her to wear bermudas instead of a sari so that her leg can be seen “clearly”.

Ghosh justified his statement on Thursday despite largescale criticism, saying “a saree-clad woman frequently flaunting her leg is not a reflection of Bengali culture”.

“Being a woman chief minister we certainly expect from her some decency that goes well with the culture and tradition of Bengal, and with the values of a Bengali woman. However, here we can see a saree-clad woman who is flaunting her leg frequently. Do you consider this as a reflection of the culture of Bengal? I protested against this (at the meeting),” he said. The TMC said the people will punish the “misogyny”. —With PTI Inputs