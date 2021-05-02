West Bengal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; Will Mamata hit a hat-trick or will BJP breach Bengal bastion?

West Bengal (WB) Election Results 2021 Live Updates: People across the country have their eyes fixed on the West Bengal election results as the BJP looks to break into the Opposition’s last bastion in the East.
While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC will be hoping to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and come to power for a third consecutive term, the BJP will be trying to build on the big gains it made during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 in the state. Exit polls have been divided over the final outcome, with some giving only a thin edge to TMC. However, they all agree on one thing — the contest in Bengal will be close and a victory for either TMC or BJP can be a matter of thin margins.
The battle between Adhikari and incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram seat will be one of the contests to watch out for. A decade ago, the protest against land acquisition in Nandigram was one of the key issues that had catapulted Banerjee to power in the state.
After a poll campaign during which barbs were exchanged, lives were lost and Covid cases escalated in the state, today is going to be a long day for West Bengal.
Follow Live updates on Election Results, 2021, here.
West Bengal Assembly poll results: Inital trends show TMC leading on 18 seats, while the BJP is close behind on 16 seats. Postal ballots is what counting started off with. It's a tough fight between the two parties in the state.
West Bengal's voter turnout had stood at 76.07% in the last phase of polls where sporadic incidents of violence were reported. Firecrackers were set off outside Mahajati Sadan in central Kolkata on Thursday morning, which were initially alleged to be crude bombs, an EC official said. The incident, which happened on Central Avenue in the heart of the city soon after polling began in the area, triggered panic among the people.
Clashes had also broken out between members of the BJP and TMC in Birbhum district's Ilambazar area amid the voting exercise for the last phase of Bengal elections, with BJP's Bolpur candidate Anirban Ganguly having come under attack during the melee, an official said.
Activists of the rival political outfits hit each other with brickbats and bamboo sticks around 2.30 pm, the election official said, adding that at least two persons were injured in the clash.
Times Now-C voter exit poll predicted 158 seats for TMC, 115 for BJP and 19 for others. ABP-C Voter predicted TMC to get 152-164 seats, BJP 109-121 seats and Left-Congress alliance 14-25 seats.
Counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2021 begins in West Bengal. Votes are also being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. (ANI)
In West Bengal, counting will take place amid a three-layer security arrangement at 108 counting centres. At least 292 observers have been appointed. As many as 256 companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.
Officials, counting agents and others arrive at a counting centre at Siliguri College in Siliguri. (ANI)
Counting of votes begins at 8 am, and the trends are likely to come in mid-morning. In the 294-seat assembly, a party needs at least 148 seats to win the election. Follow this live blog for the latest news and updates. Stay tuned!
Over the years, West Bengal and the country have learned not to underestimate Mamata Banerjee. A fiery leader in disarming sari and chappals, she took lathis and more to do the impossible and topple the Left Front in the state. A decade hence, Mamata finds herself in the same spot, and the country is again watching. Does the two-time Chief Minister still have the fight in her to stop another opponent, far mightier, over the course of an election spread out longer than a month, aiming for what no longer seems impossible?
If the Trinamool supremo retains power, she would join the handful of political leaders in the country to have defeated the Narendra Modi-led BJP, cementing her place as one of the tallest Opposition leaders at a time that the Congress is doddering. If the BJP wins, West Bengal would join the list of states the party sees as crucial to its ideological framework to go its way. (Read Ravik Bhattacharya and Santanu Chowdhury's report)
The longest-ever Assembly polls in West Bengal, held in eight phases, ended on April 29 under the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic.
While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC will be hoping to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and come to power for a third consecutive term, the BJP will be trying to build on the big gains it made during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 in the state.
If the BJP vote share were to see that meteoric jump, it would mean that the saffron party has to win in most Assembly seats under those Lok Sabha constituencies where it had won in 2019. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 seats, the BJP led in 33 of the total 68 SC-reserved Assembly segments in the state. Out of these 33 seats, 26 are Matua-dominated. The Lok Sabha results show there has been a swing in the SC vote towards BJP. (Read full report here)