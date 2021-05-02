West Bengal Election Results 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins; Will Mamata hit a hat-trick or will BJP breach Bengal bastion?

While West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to capitalise on the gains his party had made during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal (WB) Election Results 2021 Live Updates: People across the country have their eyes fixed on the West Bengal election results as the BJP looks to break into the Opposition’s last bastion in the East.

While Mamata Banerjee’s TMC will be hoping to overcome the anti-incumbency factor and come to power for a third consecutive term, the BJP will be trying to build on the big gains it made during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 in the state. Exit polls have been divided over the final outcome, with some giving only a thin edge to TMC. However, they all agree on one thing — the contest in Bengal will be close and a victory for either TMC or BJP can be a matter of thin margins.

The battle between Adhikari and incumbent CM Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram seat will be one of the contests to watch out for. A decade ago, the protest against land acquisition in Nandigram was one of the key issues that had catapulted Banerjee to power in the state.

After a poll campaign during which barbs were exchanged, lives were lost and Covid cases escalated in the state, today is going to be a long day for West Bengal.

Follow Live updates on Election Results, 2021, here.