West Bengal Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Can Mamata protect her turf from saffron surge?

West Bengal Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections at 8 am in West Bengal on Thursday, all eyes are fixed on the Trinamool Congress as exit polls have predicted a sharp decline in the fortunes of the ruling party and have suggested a surge in the BJP’s vote share in the eastern state. Accounting for 42 seats and amid apprehensions of losses in the Hindi-speaking heartland, Bengal is one of the states where the BJP has kept its focus for all of the past five years. At present, the party has only two MPs in the state.
In 2014, the TMC’s tally rose to 34 from 19 in 2009 while the Congress managed to win four. Both the Left Front and the BJP managed to secure only two seats, respectively. In order to establish itself as a credible alternative, the saffron party is trying hard to make forays into the TMC stronghold, particularly in the south.
This year, Bengal witnessed a fierce war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over the ‘bua-bhatija’ remark, ‘tight slap of democracy‘ jibe and ‘Trinamool Tolabaazi Tax’ statement among others. Meanwhile, the fate of the 15 candidates for the lone seat in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which is held by the BJP, will also be decided today. The key candidates in the Union Territory are Vishal Jolly of BJP and Kuldeep Rai Sharma of Congress.
Live Blog
Counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will begin at 8 am. Get latest updates here.
The BJP made the National Register of Citizens and infiltration the major poll planks. Although the NRC is being conducted in Assam, it has become a key issue in Bengal. The BJP has accused the TMC of turning Bengal into a safe haven for infiltrators.
Among the key candidates and constituencies are TMC’s film celebrity nominees Moon Moon Sen in Asansol, Nusrat Jahan in Basirhat and Mimi Chakraborty in Jadavpur. Sen is pitted against BJP candidate minister Babul Supriyo. Chakraborty is contesting CPI(M)’s Bikash Bhattacharya and BJP’s Anupam Hazra who had defected from the TMC. BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha is contesting from Kolkata North seat while Dilip Ghosh has been fielded from Medinipur. CPI(M)’s sitting MP Mohammad Salim will fight against Congress’s former Union minister Priyaranjan Das Munshi’s wife Deepa Das Munshi from Raiganj.
