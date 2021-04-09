Bengal elections: Stage set for fourth phase of polls in 44 seats; Babul Supriyo, two TMC ministers in fray

Voting for the fourth phase of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly polls will be held on Saturday. A total of 1,15,81,022 voters including 58,82,514 men, 56,98,218 women and 290 members of the third gender, will decide the fate of 373 candidates in Saturday’s polling in a total of 44 constituencies spread over Howrah (Part II), South 24 Parganas (Part III), Hooghly (Part II) in south Bengal and in north Bengal’s Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

Electoral fates of key candidates including Union Minister Babul Supriyo, West Bengal ministers Partha Chatterjee, Arup Biswas and former Indian cricketer turned politician Manoj Tiwary will also be decided tomorrow.

Polling will be held for nine assembly constituencies in Howrah, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Coochbehar and ten in Hooghly.

High profile contests

Babul Supriyo vs Arup Biswas

In one of the high profile contests of this phase, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo will lock horns with sitting TMC MLA Arup Biswas at Tollygunj– known to be the heart of the Bengali film industry.

The TMC, which has assiduously courted stars in its climb to power, counts Tollyganj as among its strongholds, having won the seat since 2001. For the last three elections, it has been won by Biswas, who is also the PWD Minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

On the other hand, Supriyo is confident of winning Tollyganj by “40,000-50,000 votes”. “Arup Biswas and his brother Swarup reign over the Bengali film industry and this constituency. Nothing happens here without their approval and consent. In the end, the people are suffering. It is very sad. There is a need to provide clean drinking water to the people, especially in slum areas. The Tolly Nullah (canal) needs immediate cleaning,” he said.

Chatterjee vs Chatterjee

Another high profile contest will be witnessed at the Behala Paschim assembly constituency on the southern fringes of Kolkata, where a high-pitched poll battle between ‘ghorer chele‘ (son of the family) Partha Chatterjee and Bengal’s silver screen heroine Srabanti Chatterjee.

Partha Chatterjee, who is also a senior minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, has been fielded by Trinamool Congress in hopes that he will repeat his winning feat for the fifth time, while the BJP hope that Srabanti, a debutant politician, will draw young voters and encash any discontent against the TMC.

Meanwhile, the Left Front has also filed Nihar Bhakta, a former ward councillor, with hopes that he will be its dark horse in the seat. During the last assembly election in 2016, Partha’s winning margin against CPI-Ms Kaustav Chatterjee had, however, dwindled to a paltry 8,896 votes.

Rajib Banerjee vs Kalyan Ghosh

Also in the fray on Saturday is TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee, a former minister of the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, who will contest from Domjur in Howrah district on a BJP ticket. He will be fighting against Kalyan Ghosh, a TMC heavyweight from Howrah.

Rajib, who switched over to the BJP before the state poll, has been on the focus of stinging attacks by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee. (Express photo: Partha Paul) TMC turncoat Rajib Banerjee. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

During a poll rally in Domjur, Mamata said, “I am sorry that I allowed ‘Gaddar Mir Jafar’ to file nomination in the last election from this constituency. When he was Irrigation Minister, I had received a complaint so I removed him from that post and made him Forest Minister.”

The Domjur constituency, which comprises urban clusters and rural swathes, was traditionally a Left-bastion with the CPI(M) winning the seat from 1977 to 2006, but is set to witness a tug of war between the TMC and BJP this time.

Manoj Tiwary vs Rathin Chakrabarty

Ruling TMC’s new recruit and former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary will also be facing a tough political battle from Howrah’s Shibpur assembly constituency tomorrow.

Manoj Tiwary with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Twitter/ManojTiwary) Manoj Tiwary with Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Twitter/ManojTiwary)

Tiwary will be contesting against BJP’s Dr Rathin Chakrabarty, a TMC turncoat who was the former mayor of Howrah and severed ties with the party just ahead of the elections. Chakrabarty alleged he was not allowed to develop the industrial city.

Tiwary, the former Bengal cricket team’s skipper, said he wanted “to play long innings” in politics and his foray into public life would be a “lifelong commitment”.

According to PTI, days after Chakrabarty crossed over to the BJP, posters were put up against the former city mayor in various places in central Howrah, calling him an “opportunist and traitor”. Trinamool Congress workers allegedly threw ink on his picture.

Nearly 800 CAPF companies deployed

The Election Commission said that it has deployed at least 789 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) across 15,94 polling stations spread in 44 constituencies. Each company of CAPF comprises 100 personnel including officers.

Police personnel in Cooch Behar. Police personnel in Cooch Behar.

According to news agency PTI, the highest deployment of 187 companies of CAPF will be in Cooch Behar, which has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the run-up to the elections including an attack on the BJP state president Dilip Ghosh allegedly by TM supporters.

Ghosh, earlier this week, had alleged his car was attacked with bombs and bricks in Cooch Behar district while he was returning from a rally in Sitalkuchi. The TMC refuted the allegations and said the attack on the BJP leader was a fallout of infighting in his own party.



The state BJP president said that his car’s window glasses, including the one on his side, were smashed in the attack and a brick hit him injuring his left hand.

Voting so far

Despite incidents of violence, West Bengal has so far a registered a voter turnout of 80 per cent and above in all the three phases held so far.

In the first phase, a voter turnout of 84.3 per cent was reported from across 30 assembly constituencies. The first phase had covered the five districts of Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore and East Midnapore. The phase, however, was marred by sporadic incidents of violence, complaints of rigging, and snags in Electronic Voting Machines.

At a polling station in West Bengal. At a polling station in West Bengal.

The second phase, which was held on April 01, recorded a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent. This phase of polling, spread across 30 constituencies, was also marred by incidents of violence and clashes, leading to the death of a TMC worker and injuries to several others, mostly in Purba and Paschim Medinipur.

In the third, with incidents of violence recorded again, the state recorded 77.68 per cent turnout by 5 pm on April 5.

Voting in 16 seats of South 24 Parganas district saw 76.92 per cent turnout, while 77.93 per cent votes were cast in seven seats in Howrah and 79.36 per cent in eight Assembly segments in Hooghly district, the Election Commission said.

During this round, Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged “blatant misuse” of central forces to “influence voters”. She had also alleged that BJP forcibly occupied polling booths and attacked TMC candidates.