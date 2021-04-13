Election 2021 LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee to stage protest after EC ban; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold rallies

Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign at Ranaghat (Express photo/Partha Paul)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: After the Election Commission banned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, the TMC supremo has said that she will now stage a sit-in to protest the poll panel decision. Banerjee was to address four poll rallies today.

In its order against Banerjee, the EC cited her repeated jibes against the central forces questioning their political neutrality, and her appeal to minority voters not to divide their votes between different political parties. The EC order drew sharp reactions from the TMC and even rivals CPM and Congress. The TMC will also meet the Election Commission on Tuesday evening with complaints.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fifth phase of Assembly elections, the TMC has also turned smartphone into an election rally ground. The party leaders in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar started posting and circulating messages about the incident on WhatsApp. It was a cascade, from one group to another, one day to the next: messages of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging supporters to observe a black day; images of her talking to the victims’ families; photographs of the bodies; a video of the incident.

In other news, Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and national BJP chief JP Nadda will hold several rallies across West Bengal.