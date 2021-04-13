scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Election 2021 LIVE updates: Mamata Banerjee to stage protest after EC ban; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold rallies

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live News Updates: In its order against Banerjee, the EC cited her repeated jibes against the central forces questioning their political neutrality, and her appeal to minority voters not to divide their votes between different political parties.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
April 13, 2021 8:25:45 am
Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign at Ranaghat (Express photo/Partha Paul)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: After the Election Commission banned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, the TMC supremo has said that she will now stage a sit-in to protest the poll panel decision. Banerjee was to address four poll rallies today.

In its order against Banerjee, the EC cited her repeated jibes against the central forces questioning their political neutrality, and her appeal to minority voters not to divide their votes between different political parties. The EC order drew sharp reactions from the TMC and even rivals CPM and Congress. The TMC will also meet the Election Commission on Tuesday evening with complaints.

Meanwhile, ahead of the fifth phase of Assembly elections, the TMC has also turned smartphone into an election rally ground. The party leaders in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar started posting and circulating messages about the incident on WhatsApp. It was a cascade, from one group to another, one day to the next: messages of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging supporters to observe a black day; images of her talking to the victims’ families; photographs of the bodies; a video of the incident.

In other news, Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and national BJP chief JP Nadda will hold several rallies across West Bengal.

Live Blog

Elections 2021 LIVE updates: After Election Commission ban, Mamata Banerjee to stage protest in Kolkata; Amit Shah, JP Nadda to hold poll rallies. Follow the latest developments from West Bengal below

Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Barasat Kachari Maidan in North 24 Parganas district. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)

Drawing a cricket analogy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of West Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in the first four phases of the Assembly elections that the BJP has already completed its “century”, and that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been “cleaned bowled”.

Referring to the death of four people in firing by CISF personnel in Cooch Behar, he slammed Banerjee for disrespecting the security forces on poll duty.

Modi, who addressed rallies in Bardhaman and Kalyani on Monday, said: “…Even the Cooch Behar incident is the outcome of her instigation. Didi has never urged for peaceful voting but spoke of violence through her slogan ‘khela hobe’ (game is on).”

Meanwhile,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) would have no impact on Gorkhas.

Addressing party workers after a roadshow in Kalimpong in north Bengal, Shah said Gorkhas would not be harmed as long as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government was at the Centre.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
x