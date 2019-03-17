West Bengal: EC warns some DMs, police officers

The Election Commission (EC) has expressed concern over the situation in the state and warned some district magistrates and superintendents of police to be impartial.

The commission held a meeting with DMs and SPs on Saturday, during which it reviewed work related to poll preparations. It instructed police officers to enforce the Model Code of Conduct strictly and remove all unauthorised banners, posters, festoons and flags, said a senior EC official on the condition of anonymity.

“General instructions were given to all SPs and district magistrates to be impartial or there may be removal or departmental proceedings against them,” said the official.