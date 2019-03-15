West Bengal: EC to ensure easier polling for differently-abled

As part of its mission to call for wider participation in voting, the Election Commission (EC) said it would take steps to ensure that the process is easier for differently-abled voters, as it had found that many were discouraged by the lack of accessibility.

The EC has set up a team consisting of divisional commissioners, who will be deployed as “accessibility observers” to oversee effective implementation of all instructions related to accessible polling at the field level.

“They will advise commission and suggest steps to improve the voting process. Efforts will be taken to ensure more participation of disabled people,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Basu.

Ten companies of central forces, which will arrive on Friday, will start patrolling from Saturday, said an EC official on condition of anonymity.