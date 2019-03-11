West Bengal: CPM candidates for Raiganj and Murshidabad begin campaigning

CPM candidates Mohammad Salim and Badruddoza Khan from Raiganj and Murshidabad constituencies respectively started their campaigning Sunday, while the Congress is yet to make any announcement about contesting from these two seats.

On Friday, the CPM announced that it would contest from Raiganj and Murshidabad seats.

“Our party has said it clearly that there will be no mutual fight in six seats. We have left four seats for the Congress. By asking for the other two seats, Congress is making an unjust demand. We are hopeful that good sense will prevail. Without wasting much time we have started our campaign here and we will intensify it once board exams are over in the state,” Khan said. The sitting MP painted wall graffiti in his constituency on Sunday.

Recently, CPM’s Central Committee approved an understanding with the Congress in West Bengal and proposed “no mutual contest” in the present six sitting Lok Sabha seats, currently held by Congress and the Left Front. While Malda north and south, Berhampore and Jangipur constituencies were won by Congress in 2014, CPM bagged Murshidabad and Raiganj constituencies. Mohammad Salim too has started campaigning.

Meanwhile, sources said the Congress will contest in 17 out of total 42 seats in West Bengal and will leave 25 seats for Left Front. However, it is still not clear whether the party will contest from Raiganj and Murshidabad.