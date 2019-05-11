West Bengal child rights panel directs police to arrest BJP candidate Nilanjan Roy for ‘molesting minor’

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights Friday directed state police to arrest BJP candidate Nilanjan Roy for allegedly molesting a minor. It has also written to the Election Commission to take action in the matter. BJP candidate Roy (43) is pitted against sitting Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour seat, which will vote on May 19.

The alleged incident took place on April 26, when the minor had reportedly gone to meet Roy and was molested by him. Her family lodged a complaint with the police. However, as there was no arrest despite filing a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the minor’s father approached the Commission.

Chairperson of the Commission Ananya Chatterjee told The Indian Express, “We received a complaint. The victim is a minor. Her father lodged a complaint with the police. Though they registered a case and recorded the statement of the victim under Section 164, the accused was not arrested. We have asked the police to immediately arrest the accused.”

She added, “We have also written a letter to the EC asking it to take action within 24 hours.”

According to the police, an FIR was lodged and Roy was booked under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually abusing and outraging the modesty of a minor. “We have done a medical examination and the statement of the victim has been recorded under Section 164. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior police officer.

Roy could not be contacted.

Avijit Das, BJP district president of South 24 Parganas (West), said, “Do you believe that an election candidate will do such a thing? This is all a conspiracy by TMC. They know they will lose. They are using the administration and police against us. They have slapped so many cases against me and other leaders.”

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said, “I am not aware of the case. Therefore I cannot comment.”