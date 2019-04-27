West Bengal: BJP writes to CEO, seeks action against CM Banerjee for ‘poll code violation’

The BJP Friday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal seeking action against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging that she violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by asking her party workers to resort to violence to ensure victory for Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the elections.

“In a rally at Suri in Birbhum on Thursday, Banerjee had advised her followers to conduct elections with intimidation and threats. This was a serious violation of MCC, where the Chief Minister of the state and TMC chairperson was instigating her party workers to take the course of violence in the election,” the letter reads.

The party also urged the Election Commission (EC) to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in all booths for the remaining phases in the state following violence in the third phase. The party also stated the police attack on lawyers at Howrah District Court in its letter.

“On Wednesday, there was an incident of a brutal attack on lawyers by the state police at Howrah District Court. The incident is yet another burning example of the miserable condition of law and order situation in the state,” the letter said.

Later speaking to reporters, state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said, “The way Banerjee asked her party workers to win election by threat and intimidation, it is a clear violation of MCC. We want prompt action against her,” Majumdar said.

A reaction from TMC on this was not available.

Meanwhile, the TMC lodged a complaint with the EC following reports that BJP’s name has been printed below its lotus symbol on EVMs. It was allegedly discovered during a mock polling at Barrackpore. According to EC norms, only party symbol is printed on EVMs and not the name. “We have received reports that during mock polling, there were a few EVMs which had BJP’s name printed on it. This is a gross violation of EC norms. We have lodge a complaint with the Election Commission regarding this,” said TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee.

In response to this, Majumdar said, “The mock polling was being conducted by the EC. If there are some irregularities, then the poll panel will correct that. We have nothing to do with this.”