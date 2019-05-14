West Bengal: BJP candidate’s car searched

Toggle Menu
On Sunday, BJP leader Mukul Roy’s car was searched twice within a distance of nearly 2 km on VIP Road.

BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour Nilanjan Roy. (Source: Facebook/Nilanjan Roy)

BJP candidate from Diamond Harbour, Nilanjan Roy, said that police made him wait for two hours on the road while they searched his vehicle Monday.

“I was on my way to a meeting in Diamond Harbour. They first searched my vehicle and then in the name of formalities made us stand on road for two hours,” alleged Roy. Police, however, claimed it to be a “routine check”. Similarly, central minister Ajay Tamata’s car was also searched in Patuli on Monday.

BJP has alleged that it is politically motivated to harass them.

