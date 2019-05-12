West Bengal BJP candidate Bharati Ghosh attacked twice, CEO seeks report

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from West Bengal, Bharati Ghosh was allegedly attacked twice by locals on Sunday when the former IPS officer tried to visit two polling stations in her Ghatal constituency, PTI reported. The state Chief Election Officer (CEO) asked the district magistrate of West Midnapore to submit a report in connection with the incident.

Ghosh suffered minor injuries when a group of women allegedly attacked her when she purportedly tried to take a BJP agent inside a polling booth in Keshpur area. And locals allegedly hurled bombs and pelted stones at her convoy when she was on her way to visit another booth in Dogachia in Keshpur after purportedly receiving complaints of rigging in the area.

One of the security guards was also injured and a vehicle was reportedly damaged in the stone pelting, officials said.

Ghosh alleged that this was a deliberate attempt by the TMC to stop her. “This is a deliberate attempt by the Trinamool Congress to stop me. They attacked me and I am injured. That my security guards have fired is an absolute lie,” Ghosh told PTI.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that this was not the first time that Bharati Ghosh was attacked. “Since the TMC failed to stop her politically, it is trying to physically harm her,” he said.

State minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim claimed the BJP resorted to violence as the party is losing ground in West Bengal.

“This is nothing but a ploy to disturb the peaceful polling process. When the BJP is losing its ground in West Bengal it is trying to create an atmosphere of violence. Both the candidates of BJP, Bharati Ghosh and Dilip Ghosh, are trying to disrupt peace on the polling day. They have nothing to do. Both know that people have rejected them,” Hakim told PTI.

Sitting MP from Ghatal, Deepak Adhikary of the Trinamool Congress claimed that it was because of Bharati Ghosh’s ‘bad attitude’ towards them that the local people resisted her.

“She is a former IPS officer and knows what to do and what not to. She is trying to break the law. I will ask her and every other candidate as well as the voters to stay calm. Polling should happen peacefully,” Dev told PTI.

The poll panel has deployed a total of 770 companies of central forces for the Lok Sabha polls in eight seats across the state.