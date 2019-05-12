West Bengal Barrackpore, Arambag seats: Repolling at 2 booths today

THE Election Commission (EC) has declared repolling at two polling booths that voted during the fifth phase in Bengal. Repolling will be conducted in booth number 116 in Barrackpore parliamentary constituency and polling station number 110 in Arambag Parliamentary Constituency.

Advertising

“Repolling will be conducted on May 12 from 7am to 6 pm,” said an official.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Polling schedule, results date, constituency-wise election results, key candidates

The decision was taken after the scrutiny process.

“After taking all material circumstances into account, the Election Commission of India hereby declares under Sub-Sections (2) of Section 58 of clause (b) under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on May 6, 2019, for the aforesaid election at following polling stations (polling station no-116 in Barrackpur and polling station no-110 in Arambag) to be void,” reads the EC order.

Advertising

The Commission has informed various political parties and contesting candidates about the repoll.

In the fifth phase, seven seats of West Bengal went to polls on May 6.