West Bengal Assembly Polls: In Kharagpur Sadar, BJP fields actor Hiran

The BJP on Wednesday announced the candidatures of actor Hiranmoy Chatterjee, popularly known as Hiran Chatterjee, and Supriti Chatterjee for the upcoming state elections.

While Hiran Chatterjee — who was earlier with the TMC’s youth wing before joining the BJP in February — has been fielded from Kharagpur Sadar in Paschim Medinipur district, Supriti Chatterjee will contest the polls from Bankura district’s Barjora constituency.

Earlier, the party had announced candidates in 57 of the 60 Assembly seats going to the polls in the first two phases. One seat has been left for its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

The BJP has yet to announce its candidates for the rest of the six phases.

Kharagpur Sadar is a significant seat as West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had won from the constituency in the 2016 Assembly elections. However, the BJP lost the seat to the TMC in an Assembly by-poll in 2019 after Ghosh was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Medinipur parliamentary constituency.

Adityanath, Mithun in star campaigners’ list

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its list of star campaigners for the first phase of the polls that will be held on March 27. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty, who recently joined the party, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among those on the list.

Sources in the party said Shah would visit the state on March 15 and 19 for campaigning.