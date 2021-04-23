scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid Covid surge, PM Modi, Mamata to address voters virtually

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Voting for West Bengal's phase 6 ended on Thursday, the state will vote again for its phase 7 and 8 on April 26 and April 29.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
April 23, 2021 9:48:03 am
election 2021, state assembly election 2021, election 2021 live, west bengal election 2021, assam election 2021, west bengal election 2021 dates, mamata banerjee, mamata banerjee election 2021Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid the unprecedented rise of the Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will virtually address the voters of Birbhum, Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad. Modi has skipped his visit to the state as he would be chairing a high-level meeting on the prevailing Covid situation.

As Bengal recorded its highest single day case spike, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced cancellation of all her pre-scheduled poll commitments. Banerjee will be campaigning and reaching out to the people virtually. 

With two more election phases due in West Bengal, the Election Commission placed an immediate ban on road shows and vehicle rallies in the state and capped the number of people attending public meetings to 500. The EC also expressed anguish over the flouting of coronavirus protocols in Bengal campaigning.

Meanwhile, the 6th phase of Bengal polls recorded nearly 80 per cent voter turnout and reported a few sporadic instances of violence including firing by state police and an assault on a candidate.

Voting for West Bengal’s phase 6 ended on Thursday, the state will vote again for its phase 7 and 8 on April 26 and April 29 respectively. Election results for all states and UT’s — Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal — will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.

 

 

Live Blog

PM Modi to address voters at 4:30 today; Mamata Banerjee to release her campaign schedule shortly; EC bans physical campaigning in Bengal. Follow this space for more latest updates.

Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign at Habibpur, Malda.

Bengal polls roll on, CM Mamata holds 4 meets, Amit Shah one

WITH ITS load of active cases at more than 68,000, a record daily high on Thursday, and a new Covid-19 mutant traced to the state, West Bengal’s election process dragged on Thursday for the two remaining phases, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holding four public meetings and Union Home Minister Amit Shah one rally before cancelling the next two at the last minute.

There were around 5,000 people at each of Banerjee’s four rallies — at Tapan in Dakshin Dinajpur; Asansol in West Burdwan; and Habibpur and Ratua in Malda districts. Masks were worn by few, with the numbers making social distancing virtually impossible.

Shah’s sole public meeting, in Dakshin Dinajpur, had at least double the BJP’s promised limit of 500 for such meetings. Again masks were rare.

Bengal: As they queue up to vote, Covid woes on their lips

Waiting for her turn to vote in the violence-hit Titagarh town of West Bengal, Gauri Kumari like everyone else outside a polling booth was wearing masks. Though the town has seen regular gang wars, bomb blasts and political murders ahead of the Assembly elections, her mind is shrouded by the surging Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am not bothered who wins in this election because every political party is the same. My mother Saraswati Devi is above 60 years old. We took her for (Covid) vaccination on April 14, but were told to come back some other day as there was no vaccine. Since then, there has been no communication. There was a shortage of vaccine and only the first 100 people were given the dose,” said Gauri.

 

