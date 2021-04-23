Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid Covid surge, PM Modi, Mamata to address voters virtually

Elections 2021 Live Updates: The results of the Assembly polls to West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will be declared on May 2.

West Bengal Elections 2021 Live Updates: Amid the unprecedented rise of the Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will virtually address the voters of Birbhum, Kolkata, Malda and Murshidabad. Modi has skipped his visit to the state as he would be chairing a high-level meeting on the prevailing Covid situation.

As Bengal recorded its highest single day case spike, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced cancellation of all her pre-scheduled poll commitments. Banerjee will be campaigning and reaching out to the people virtually.

With two more election phases due in West Bengal, the Election Commission placed an immediate ban on road shows and vehicle rallies in the state and capped the number of people attending public meetings to 500. The EC also expressed anguish over the flouting of coronavirus protocols in Bengal campaigning.

Meanwhile, the 6th phase of Bengal polls recorded nearly 80 per cent voter turnout and reported a few sporadic instances of violence including firing by state police and an assault on a candidate.

Voting for West Bengal’s phase 6 ended on Thursday, the state will vote again for its phase 7 and 8 on April 26 and April 29 respectively. Election results for all states and UT’s — Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Bengal — will be declared by the Election Commission on May 2.