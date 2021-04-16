Election 2021 Live Updates: ‘Infiltrators take away jobs of the youth, steal food grains from poor,’ says Shah

Sujit Biswas, 46, a TMC logo on his shirt, sits in his kirana store right next to the crumbling National Highway that connects Kolkata to Siliguri on the outskirts of Santipur in Nadia. His perch is a vantage point — the entire ward comes shopping to his store.

As three women arrive, he talks to them about the April 17 elections and asks them if they are beneficiaries of the state government’s schemes. They nod. Then he delivers his punchline. “Do you think all the schemes, the cycles, Rupashree (Rs 25,000-aid for marriage), Kanyashree (girl scholarships)… these schemes will continue if Didi goes? This is a state election.

Remember that when you vote,” Biswas says.

In Santipur, where the BJP took a massive lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the aim of the TMC is clear: bring the elections to local issues.

In the sugarcane-growing, water-rich, feudal region of Belagavi in north Karnataka, use of sting videos to trigger the fall of political rivals is not exactly new.

The by-election to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, triggered by the death of four-time BJPMP Suresh Angadi, takes place on Saturday in the backdrop of a video allegedly involving Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and former state minister who was forced to resign in March after being accused of rape by a woman in the video.

Twenty years ago, a secretly recorded video of an act of alleged corruption had led to the downfall of then state Congress chief V S Koujalgi, leading to the rise of the Jarkiholis brothers as a major force in Belagavi politics.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won the high-profile Bidhannagar Assembly constituency since 2011 but a close contest appears to be on the cards this time, making a prestige fight for the ruling party.

The TMC has once again fielded state minister Sujit Bose in the constituency that he won by 6,988 votes in 2016. Despite praise from voters about the work he has done, Bose faces a tough challenge from former Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta, a former TMC colleague who switched over to the saffron party in 2019. In the Lok Sabha elections that year, the BJP took a lead of 6,489 votes in the Bidhannagar segment.

While some voters praise Bose for the work he has done and say that he is approachable, others point out Dutta is an equally popular figure and well-versed with municipal work.