Election 2021 Live Updates: ‘Infiltrators take away jobs of the youth, steal food grains from poor,’ says Shah

Sujit Biswas, 46, a TMC logo on his shirt, sits in his kirana store right next to the crumbling National Highway that connects Kolkata to Siliguri on the outskirts of Santipur in Nadia. His perch is a vantage point — the entire ward comes shopping to his store.
As three women arrive, he talks to them about the April 17 elections and asks them if they are beneficiaries of the state government’s schemes. They nod. Then he delivers his punchline. “Do you think all the schemes, the cycles, Rupashree (Rs 25,000-aid for marriage), Kanyashree (girl scholarships)… these schemes will continue if Didi goes? This is a state election.
Remember that when you vote,” Biswas says.
In Santipur, where the BJP took a massive lead in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the aim of the TMC is clear: bring the elections to local issues.
In the sugarcane-growing, water-rich, feudal region of Belagavi in north Karnataka, use of sting videos to trigger the fall of political rivals is not exactly new.
The by-election to Belagavi Lok Sabha seat, triggered by the death of four-time BJPMP Suresh Angadi, takes place on Saturday in the backdrop of a video allegedly involving Ramesh Jarkiholi, BJP MLA and former state minister who was forced to resign in March after being accused of rape by a woman in the video.
Twenty years ago, a secretly recorded video of an act of alleged corruption had led to the downfall of then state Congress chief V S Koujalgi, leading to the rise of the Jarkiholis brothers as a major force in Belagavi politics.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won the high-profile Bidhannagar Assembly constituency since 2011 but a close contest appears to be on the cards this time, making a prestige fight for the ruling party.
The TMC has once again fielded state minister Sujit Bose in the constituency that he won by 6,988 votes in 2016. Despite praise from voters about the work he has done, Bose faces a tough challenge from former Bidhannagar mayor Sabyasachi Dutta, a former TMC colleague who switched over to the saffron party in 2019. In the Lok Sabha elections that year, the BJP took a lead of 6,489 votes in the Bidhannagar segment.
While some voters praise Bose for the work he has done and say that he is approachable, others point out Dutta is an equally popular figure and well-versed with municipal work.
West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer is holding an all-party meeting to discuss Covid-safe campaigning strategies amid a surge in cases.
Speaking at an election rally in Tehatta, West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Shouldn't we stop infiltration in Bengal? Infiltrators take away jobs of our youth, snatch away foodgrain of the poor. If the situation of infiltration continues in Bengal, then believe me, it'll pose a threat to not only Bengal but the entire country."
Concerned about a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Election Commission (EC) to consider clubbing the remaining four phases and conduct the elections at one go. The poll body, however, dismissed the demand, saying it was “legally difficult”.
Elections have been held for 135 constituencies so far, and the remaining 159 seats are set to go to the polls between April 17 and 29.
“Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP’s decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19,” Banerjee tweeted ahead of the fifth phase that will be held on Saturday. Read the report here.
An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a police station here, alleging that she instigated voters to gherao central forces and that, in turn, led to the incident of firing in Sitalkuchi and the subsequent death of four persons.
Siddique Ali Mia, the zilla president of BJP's minority cell in Cooch Behar, cited the TMC supremo's comments during a rally in Banerswar area as he filed a complaint on Wednesday claiming that her address provoked people to attack CISF personnel during the fourth phase of state elections.
He attached a video clip of Banerjee's speech in his complaint at Mathabhanga police station. (PTI)
The Election Commission Thursday imposed a 24-hour campaigning ban on West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh over his remark that more "Cooch Behar-like killings may happen if naughty boys like the ones who received bullets in Sitalkuchi" try to take the law into their hands.
People seen flouting social distancing rules at Mamata Banerjee's rally in Kolkata Thursday. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
Actor and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan (in red cap) attends a roadshow with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Sealdah during the campaigning for West Bengal Assembly elections. (Express photo by Shashi Ghosh)
The Election Commission has said there is no such plan of clubbing the remaining phases of West Bengal elections.
Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.
Haque, 46, the party's nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, was initially admitted to a private hospital in Jangipur on Wednesday following bouts of breathing trouble, they said.
He was later referred to a medical facility in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated at night. (PTI)
Rezaul Haque, the Congress' candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district passed away at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this morning. He had tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)
Addressing his first election rally in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture and divide the people, and is doing the “same thing” in Assam and Tamil Nadu.
Speaking in Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur district, Gandhi said the BJP has nothing to offer “except for hatred, violence and divisive politics”. “The BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture, heritage and divide the people. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK,” he said.
Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan, Gandhi described it as a “mirage” and said the party sells the same dream before every election. “In every state, the BJP says similar things like they will build a Sonar Bangla. But they only divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” he said. Read the report here.
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being “anti-Dalit” for not yet condemning a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s derogatory comment about people from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.
“Today is Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary. Recently, a TMC leader used a derogatory remark against Dalit brothers that I can’t say here. I am sad to see that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to condemn it. This is nothing but the TMC’s anti-Dalit face,” Nadda said at an event in New Town.
Sujata Mondal Khan, the TMC candidate from Arambagh in Hooghly district, recently equated people from SC communities with beggars. Read the report here.
Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading Covid-19 in the state, BJP leader Smriti Irani said, "I am shocked to hear that she is abusing Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji for the pandemic. But this is Mamata Banerjee's 'sanskar'. Modi Ji addresses her as 'didi' but she abuses our leadership from public platforms."