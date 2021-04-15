Election 2021 Live Updates: Bengal chief poll officer to encourage virtual rallies in all-party meet

With India grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, many state governments have clamped stringent guidelines in recent days restricting political and social gatherings.
According to the data by Union Health Ministry, the Covid curve in the country registered started showing an upward trend from March 15 onwards in most states, including all the poll-bound states. Notably, mass political rallies and roadshows were held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where voting for the Assembly polls concluded on April 6. In addition, four more phases of polls are yet to be conducted in West Bengal and, unsurprisingly, the political campaigning in the state is in full swing.
On March 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of different states, saying the relative success of India in dealing with the pandemic should not give way to “carelessness” and people should seriously follow the ‘Test, Track and Treat’ formula to stop this emerging “second peak” of the virus.
Ganga Muni (45) has been picking tea leaves for over two decades, spending a lifetime in a two-room house with her husband, Somra Munda, 42, and their two children. They are among the 875 families in the Totapara workers’ line (as the tea worker colonies are called) in Dhupguri Assembly constituency of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.
Sitting in front of the house with walls blackened by smoke, and no toilet or running water, Muni says it is only free food grains under the PDS that keeps them going. “The house is 30 years old. Since then, there has been no maintenance by the garden authorities. Everything is broken — from the walls to the doors. This is all we have.”
The fifth phase of polling will see voting across North Bengal’s tea belt — holding 302 big tea gardens, over 60,000 small gardens and 182 ‘Brought Leaf Factories’ (factories not attached to gardens), with around 10 lakh workers. Together, they and their families hold sway in about 14 seats.
Addressing his first election rally in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture and divide the people, and is doing the “same thing” in Assam and Tamil Nadu.
Speaking in Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur district, Gandhi said the BJP has nothing to offer “except for hatred, violence and divisive politics”. “The BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture, heritage and divide the people. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK,” he said.
Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan, Gandhi described it as a “mirage” and said the party sells the same dream before every election. “In every state, the BJP says similar things like they will build a Sonar Bangla. But they only divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” he said.
Rezaul Haque, the Congress' candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district passed away at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this morning. He had tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)
Addressing his first election rally in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture and divide the people, and is doing the “same thing” in Assam and Tamil Nadu.
Speaking in Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur district, Gandhi said the BJP has nothing to offer “except for hatred, violence and divisive politics”. “The BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture, heritage and divide the people. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK,” he said.
Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan, Gandhi described it as a “mirage” and said the party sells the same dream before every election. “In every state, the BJP says similar things like they will build a Sonar Bangla. But they only divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” he said. Read the report here.
BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being “anti-Dalit” for not yet condemning a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s derogatory comment about people from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.
“Today is Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary. Recently, a TMC leader used a derogatory remark against Dalit brothers that I can’t say here. I am sad to see that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to condemn it. This is nothing but the TMC’s anti-Dalit face,” Nadda said at an event in New Town.
Sujata Mondal Khan, the TMC candidate from Arambagh in Hooghly district, recently equated people from SC communities with beggars. Read the report here.
Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading Covid-19 in the state, BJP leader Smriti Irani said, "I am shocked to hear that she is abusing Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji for the pandemic. But this is Mamata Banerjee's 'sanskar'. Modi Ji addresses her as 'didi' but she abuses our leadership from public platforms."
A bike rally, led by BJP’s Baranagar candidate Parno Mittra, was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters on Wednesday afternoon as campaigning for the fifth phase came to an end.
“Our procession was attacked in a planned manner. Every day, TMC workers were trying to disrupt our campaign by chanting the ‘go back’ slogan. However, we never responded to their provocation. Today, was the last day of the campaigning and TMC supporters attacked our people. Several of them were beaten up badly. They even tried to attack me and my vehicle,” said Mittra.
“It was a peaceful rally. There were no central forces,” Mittra added.
However, the TMC denied that its supporters were behind the alleged attack and hit out at the BJP for holding an “illegal” bike rally. The party also claimed that one of its woman leaders was injured by BJP workers. Read the report here.
With the 72-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission (EC) on entry of political leaders into Cooch Behar over, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday morning visited families of the four killed in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi on April 10 and promised that after the TMC returns to power, she would hold a probe into the firing and punish the guilty.
Addressing a rally in Dabgram-Fulbari of Jalpaiguri afterward, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is “spreading Covid-19” in the state by bringing in leaders and cadres from other states.
“These BJP leaders are coming and will spread Covid-19 in the state and then go away,” she said. “Last year, when Covid-19 was spreading in the state, no BJP leaders cared to come here to address that.” Read the report here.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the West Bengal Assembly election.