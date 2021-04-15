scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 15, 2021
Election 2021 Live Updates: Bengal chief poll officer to encourage virtual rallies in all-party meet

Election 2021 Live Updates: On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee predicted that the BJP would not win even 70 seats in the state Assembly elections, dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Opposition party had already won 100 constituencies.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
Updated: April 15, 2021 10:49:37 am
Mamata Banerjee stages dharna to protest against EC ban on campaigning for 24 hoursWest Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a poll rally. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has called an all-party meeting on Friday to reiterate instructions on campaigning amid the pandemic and encourage more virtual rallies for the remaining phases of the Assembly elections. Changes to campaigning timings or method of campaigning, if any, will only be made after the two meetings, a senior EC official told The Indian Express.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has already decided not to hold any big rally in the remaining three rounds of polling for the Assembly elections in the state. Taking a lead on the issue, the Left Front has decided to take its campaign online backed by a door-to-door campaign.

 

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee predicted that the BJP would not win even 70 seats in the state Assembly elections, dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Opposition party had already won 100 constituencies. She went on to blame the party for spreading Covid in the state, by bringing in leaders from other states.

Live Blog

Election 2021 Live Updates: Bengal chief poll to encourage virtual rallies in all-party meet

10:49 (IST)15 Apr 2021
Congress candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district dies

Rezaul Haque, the Congress' candidate from Samsherganj in Murshidabad district passed away at a hospital in Kolkata earlier this morning. He had tested positive for Covid-19. (ANI)

10:35 (IST)15 Apr 2021
BJP says things like ‘Sonar Bangla’, but only divides: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing his first election rally in West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture and divide the people, and is doing the “same thing” in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking in Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur district, Gandhi said the BJP has nothing to offer “except for hatred, violence and divisive politics”. “The BJP wants to destroy Bengal’s culture, heritage and divide the people. In Assam, they are doing the same thing; in Tamil Nadu, they are trying to do the same thing with their alliance partner AIADMK,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan, Gandhi described it as a “mirage” and said the party sells the same dream before every election. “In every state, the BJP says similar things like they will build a Sonar Bangla. But they only divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language,” he said. Read the report here. 

10:33 (IST)15 Apr 2021
TMC is anti-Dalit: Nadda on row over ‘beggar’ remark

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being “anti-Dalit” for not yet condemning a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s derogatory comment about people from Scheduled Caste (SC) communities.

“Today is Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s 130th birth anniversary. Recently, a TMC leader used a derogatory remark against Dalit brothers that I can’t say here. I am sad to see that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to condemn it. This is nothing but the TMC’s anti-Dalit face,” Nadda said at an event in New Town.

Sujata Mondal Khan, the TMC candidate from Arambagh in Hooghly district, recently equated people from SC communities with beggars. Read the report here. 

10:32 (IST)15 Apr 2021
'Shocked Mamata is abusing Modi, Shah for the pandemic,' says Smriti Irani

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of spreading Covid-19 in the state, BJP leader Smriti Irani said, "I am shocked to hear that she is abusing Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji for the pandemic. But this is Mamata Banerjee's 'sanskar'. Modi Ji addresses her as 'didi' but she abuses our leadership from public platforms." 

10:25 (IST)15 Apr 2021
BJP candidate ‘attacked’, TMC asks why was he allowed to hold bike rally

A bike rally, led by BJP’s Baranagar candidate Parno Mittra, was allegedly attacked by TMC supporters on Wednesday afternoon as campaigning for the fifth phase came to an end.

“Our procession was attacked in a planned manner. Every day, TMC workers were trying to disrupt our campaign by chanting the ‘go back’ slogan. However, we never responded to their provocation. Today, was the last day of the campaigning and TMC supporters attacked our people. Several of them were beaten up badly. They even tried to attack me and my vehicle,” said Mittra.

“It was a peaceful rally. There were no central forces,” Mittra added.

However, the TMC denied that its supporters were behind the alleged attack and hit out at the BJP for holding an “illegal” bike rally. The party also claimed that one of its woman leaders was injured by BJP workers. Read the report here. 

10:24 (IST)15 Apr 2021
In Sitalkuchi, Mamata meets families: Will probe CISF firing

With the 72-hour ban imposed by the Election Commission (EC) on entry of political leaders into Cooch Behar over, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday morning visited families of the four killed in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi on April 10 and promised that after the TMC returns to power, she would hold a probe into the firing and punish the guilty.

Addressing a rally in Dabgram-Fulbari of Jalpaiguri afterward, Banerjee alleged that the BJP is “spreading Covid-19” in the state by bringing in leaders and cadres from other states.

“These BJP leaders are coming and will spread Covid-19 in the state and then go away,” she said. “Last year, when Covid-19 was spreading in the state, no BJP leaders cared to come here to address that.” Read the report here. 

10:22 (IST)15 Apr 2021
Hello and welcome to our Assembly Election LIVE blog!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on the West Bengal Assembly election. 

How Covid numbers spiked significantly in states that voted

With India grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, many state governments have clamped stringent guidelines in recent days restricting political and social gatherings.

According to the data by Union Health Ministry, the Covid curve in the country registered started showing an upward trend from March 15 onwards in most states, including all the poll-bound states. Notably, mass political rallies and roadshows were held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where voting for the Assembly polls concluded on April 6. In addition, four more phases of polls are yet to be conducted in West Bengal and, unsurprisingly, the political campaigning in the state is in full swing.

On March 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with chief ministers of different states, saying the relative success of India in dealing with the pandemic should not give way to “carelessness” and people should seriously follow the ‘Test, Track and Treat’ formula to stop this emerging “second peak” of the virus.

Workers to owners, a tea belt wilts: ‘50% on sale, no buyers’

Ganga Muni (45) has been picking tea leaves for over two decades, spending a lifetime in a two-room house with her husband, Somra Munda, 42, and their two children. They are among the 875 families in the Totapara workers’ line (as the tea worker colonies are called) in Dhupguri Assembly constituency of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

Sitting in front of the house with walls blackened by smoke, and no toilet or running water, Muni says it is only free food grains under the PDS that keeps them going. “The house is 30 years old. Since then, there has been no maintenance by the garden authorities. Everything is broken — from the walls to the doors. This is all we have.”

The fifth phase of polling will see voting across North Bengal’s tea belt — holding 302 big tea gardens, over 60,000 small gardens and 182 ‘Brought Leaf Factories’ (factories not attached to gardens), with around 10 lakh workers. Together, they and their families hold sway in about 14 seats.

