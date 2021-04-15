Election 2021 Live Updates: Bengal chief poll officer to encourage virtual rallies in all-party meet

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a poll rally. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has called an all-party meeting on Friday to reiterate instructions on campaigning amid the pandemic and encourage more virtual rallies for the remaining phases of the Assembly elections. Changes to campaigning timings or method of campaigning, if any, will only be made after the two meetings, a senior EC official told The Indian Express.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has already decided not to hold any big rally in the remaining three rounds of polling for the Assembly elections in the state. Taking a lead on the issue, the Left Front has decided to take its campaign online backed by a door-to-door campaign.

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee predicted that the BJP would not win even 70 seats in the state Assembly elections, dismissing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the Opposition party had already won 100 constituencies. She went on to blame the party for spreading Covid in the state, by bringing in leaders from other states.