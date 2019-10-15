We will win in Haryana and invite Sukhbir for swearing-in: Chugh

The BJP Monday claimed that it will again form the government in Haryana and will extend “invitation” to Sukhbir Singh Badal for the swearing-in ceremony – the remark coming a day after the SAD chief attacked the saffron party claiming that those expecting to form the government after October 21 Assembly polls in state would sit in the opposition.

The war of words between the Punjab allies that started after BJP inducted the lone Akali MLA in Haryana, Balkaur Singh, last month, has intensified with Sukhbir, campaigning for his party candidates, saying Sunday that saffron will not get a single seat in Sirsa and Fatehabad districts and that in Kalanwali the BJP candidate will lose by 20,000 votes.

Reacting to the development, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said that the BJP was doing very well in Haryana. “All I would like to say in response to Sukhbir’s comments is that we are winning in Haryana and that Sukhbir will be given a special invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony,” he said.

“The blessings of the people are with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and we are winning these elections. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has provided a “corruption-free” regime in Haryana,” he added.

Campaigning for party candidate Kulwinder Singh in Ratia constituency of Haryana’s Sirsa district, Sukhbir Sunday said, “Hawa kisse di ho gayi…te mukhmantri aap ban gaye…jado eh hawa rukdi hai…taan aadmi siddha thale girda hai. (The wave was in someone else’s favour, and someone else became the CM. When this wave stops, the person will fall)”.

When asked about BJP’s poll manifesto, Sukhbir had said, “When (a BJP) government is not going to be formed (in Haryana) then what comments should I make.”

A day before that, campaigning for Rajinder Singh Desu Jodha in Kalanwali he said, “Make sure that BJP candidate’s security deposit is forfeited. Don’t even let him enter your villages”.

There had been acrimonious exchanges between the two parties in September when BJP inducted Balkaur. Sukhbir had termed the act “unethical” and had said that this was against the “maryada” of the alliance.

BJP had in turn said that Sukhbir should take back his words. The party leaders had pointed out that Akali Dal had fought the 2014 Assembly polls in Haryana in alliance with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) even when a SAD-BJP alliance was ruling Punjab. “Was that not unethical,” Chugh had questioned at the time.

Senior leaders from the two parties say that the tension within the alliance has increased after the 2019 general elections and the increase in BJP’s vote share in Punjab. “We have not hidden our desire for a greater share of seats in the Assembly polls and the Akalis seem to be nervous about the prospect of having a dominant BJP as a partner,” said a BJP leader who did not want to be named.

The Akalis, on the other hand, admit that it would not be wise to fracture the relationship with the saffron party at a point when it was firmly in saddle at the Centre but added that there was no question of playing second fiddle to it in Punjab. “Let me be very clear. We are not going to severe ties with BJP.

However, if BJP decides to go it alone in Punjab then we are already preparing for it and will be adequately ready to meet the challenge before the next Assembly polls,” said an Akali leader.

State BJP leadership has maintained a studied silence over the barbs being exchanged in Haryana. With the BJP leadership itself not in complete state of unity in Punjab, there is a section which is questioning the haste with which the party wants greater number of seats in Assembly polls.

“Some leaders of ours have been rushing to announce that we would now contest from all 117 seats in Punjab or that we will ask for 56 seats at least. Others are busy announcing stupendous gains in membership drive. But the reality is that the ground-based leadership is missing. And we need that in place to take on the Akalis. The Akalis contest 94 seats so it will not be difficult for them to gear up for 117, but we have to go up from 23 seats to 117 and that is no easy task,” said a senior BJP leader.

Even as the two parties roughh it out in Haryana, the fallout of the tussle is being reflected in the by-polls in Phagwara and Mukerian where BJP candidates are reportedly getting lukewarm support from Akalis. Coupled with the infighting within the BJP in both the seats, the lack of Akali interest may not bode well for BJP.