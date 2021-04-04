Mahajoth has no development agenda, we will make Assam flood-free in next five years: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sharma at Sualkuchi in Kamrup on Sunday. (PTI photo)

Addressing the saffron party’s last mega rally before Assam goes to polls on April 6, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the Congress-led Mahajoth had “no agenda” for Assam’s development.

“When I came here five years ago, I asked you all to trust BJP. I said we would make Assam andolan-mukt (agitation-free) and aantankwad-mukt (insurgent-free),” said Shah, in Barpeta district’s Sorbhog constituency. “Today I ask you: Have there been agitations in the last five years? Have there been killings?”

Shah was scheduled to address two more rallies at Bhabanipur and Sualkuchi but had cancel them on account of the death of security personnel in the Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh.

Shah said that the Congress functions by creating differences among communities but the BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’.

“In the last five years, we resolved the Karbi Anglong issue and the Bodoland problem. More than 2,000 youths laid down arms and joined the mainstream,” he said, adding that “where there is peace, there is development.”

Shah also reiterated the BJP’s promise of a ‘baar-mukt’ or flood-free Assam in the next five years. “The Congress cannot ever make Assam flood-free,” he said, adding, “That’s because when Rahul baba comes here, he comes as a tourist.”

“On the other hand, the trinity of Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM Sarbananda Sonowal and Ranjeet Dass (BJP state president) has put Assam on the path of development,” Shah said.

The BJP leader also assured potable drinking water for every household in Assam by 2022.

Referring to the population of the one-horned rhino, which is also known as the “pride of Assam”, he said, “The Congress government gave a free hand to rhino poachers. If they were in power, not a single rhino would have been left in Assam.”