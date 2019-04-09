We pity Rahul for online jokes on him: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi in an election rally in Savli area of Vadodara constituency and said that the BJP felt “pity” towards him because of the number of jokes on him in social media.

Calling him a product of “dynasty politics” he said, “What is your connection with politics? Just that you belong to the Gandhi family.” Rupani claimed that the entire country was discussing “whether or not you (Rahul Gandhi) are capable”.

“But even if you are completely incapable, just because you belong to the Gandhi family, you are the party president…despite the party having several senior leaders,” said Rupani. “There are so many ongoing jokes on him on social media that we feel pity.”

Speaking about the BJP’s manifesto, Rupani reiterated the party’s stand on building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “Our slogan is Ayodhya mein Ram — we are going to build the Ram Mandir — Yuvano ko kaam, kisano ko sahi daam, mehangai pe lagaam, hatado bhrashtachari badnam.”