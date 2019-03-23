We have a relationship of love, not a political one: Rahul in West Bengal’s Malda

Kickstarting Congress’ Lok Sabha election campaign in Bengal, party president Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Malda on Friday not only targetted Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Claiming that neither the Prime Minister nor Banerjee listened to the plight of farmers, Gandhi said that youth and farmers have been left in the lurch as atrocities against Congress workers continued even under the TMC rule, similar to how it was during the Left regime. Gandhi continuing his attack on Modi raised issues like demonetisation, GST, Rafale deal and farmer loan waiver during his speech.

"Narendra Modi, Arun Jaitley, Mamata Banerjee no one listens to the plight of farmers. You know better than me as to how much development has taken place in Bengal. In Bengal, one person runs everything. She never discusses or consults with anyone. Earlier, in the state, during the Left regime, people suffered. Now, during the Trinamool Congress rule, people are suffering. One only hears speeches throughout the day," said Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a rally in Chanchol, Malda.

“I am telling the youth of Bengal, during CPIM regime, the organisation ran everything and carried on atrocities. Now during Trinamool Congress’ rule, atrocities continue. Congress workers were beaten up during the Left regime, Congress workers are still beaten up. Has there been any development? Are the debts of farmers waived? Are the youths employed?” Gandhi questioned.

Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting was held in support Congress candidate Isha Khan Chowdhury from the district’s Maldaha Uttar constituency, which is a traditional stronghold for the party. Recently, sitting Congress MP Mausam Noor joined Trinamool Congress as a Lok Sabha candidate.

Regarding Noor deserting the party to join TMC, the Congress chief said, “You have been betrayed and betrayed by one of our own. In Bengal, betrayers cannot work. I congratulate our workers and the people here who have stood by Congress in its good and bad days. We will form government at the Centre and I will not forget you. We have a relationship of love and not a political one.”