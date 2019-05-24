We did not expect such an overwhelming win: JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi

Did you ever fancy such near perfect strike rate for the JD (U)?

Honestly speaking, we did not expect such an overwhelming win. But, we had a sense somewhere that we have a great combination with the BJP and the LJP.

But why was the ‘Modi wave’ not obvious as it was in 2014?

Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan and Sushil Kumar Modi travelled to all Assembly segments. We had reports of NDA doing well. But this victory has suggested more than a wave.

Where do you see Nitish Kumar with this win?

In national politics, Nitish Kumar has revived himself. With Modi and Nitish together, it was bound to be a success.

What role do you see for the JD (U) at the Centre?

Shiv Sena and JD (U) got good numbers and will have a definite role to play at Centre.

Where do you think RJD-led Grand Alliance has gone wrong?

They measured everything in terms of caste but it was an alliance in disarray.