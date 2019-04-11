‘We are not afraid’: Voters at Chhattisgarh’s Shyamgiri where Naxals killed MLA, cops two days ago

Defying threats by Maoists, the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh recorded a voter turnout of 23 per cent in the first four hours of voting on Thursday — just two days after a BJP MLA and four policemen were killed in a powerful IED blast.

According to an election official, long queues of voters were seen at several polling booths, including booth no. 220 of Shyamgiri village panchayat in Dantewada district of Bastar region. At Shyamgiri village, 410 out of 920 votes were already cast by 10 am. Villagers turned up at polling booths in large numbers and the chorus was: “There may be a reason to be afraid but we weren’t afraid”.

“Polling in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat started at 7 am amid tight security and is going on smoothly. Till 11 am, around 23 per cent polling has been registered,” an official told news agency PTI reported.

It was in this district that BJP’s Dantewada MLA Bhima Mandavi and four others were killed after a group of Maoists attacked the convoy they were travelling in around near Nakulnar, around 25 km from the district. A powerful IED destroyed the bullet-proof car Mandavi was travelling in, killing him along with his driver and three security personnel.

Mandavi was the only BJP candidate in Bastar’s 12 seats to win and was a key figure in the BJP’s campaign for Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, Maoists detonated an IED in Narayanpur earlier in the day. No casualty was reported in the blast.

Nearly 80,000 state and paramilitary personnel have been deployed across the Bastar constituency to ensure smooth and peaceful polling.

Voting in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency’s four Assembly segments – Dantewada, Konta, Bijapur and Narayanpur – is being held from 7 am and 3 pm, the official said.

Besides, the voting time in the other four Assembly segments – Bastar, Chitrakot, Kondagaon and Jagdalpur – of the constituency is from 7 am and 5 pm, he added.