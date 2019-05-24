We accept the verdict of people and congratulate PM Modi, Poonam Mahajan: Priya Dutt

What is your reading of the election results?

The results are overwhelming. We accept the verdict of the people and congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Poonam Mahajan. Even though Poonam and I were contesting against each other, the campaign was dignified and there were no personal attacks.

Where did the Congress go wrong?

I think people wanted Modi as Prime Minister and that overpowered the anger against the incumbent BJP government. Maybe we should have mentioned him less during our campaigning and spoken more about the work we had done.

During campaigning, did you get a sense that you may not win?

I was received warmly in all the areas and, in fact, people were unhappy with the BJP candidate. The results did not reflect the response I got while campaigning.

Was it like the ‘Modi Wave’ in 2014?

In 2014, when we campaigned, I could sense there was anger against the Congress and the ‘Modi Wave’ was visible. This time around, during campaigning things looked positive on the ground. In fact, there was anger against the BJP. But maybe it was like an undercurrent.

With the Assembly elections to be held later this year, what lies ahead for the Congress?

We will sit together with city Congress president Milind Deora and study each constituency and analyse what went wrong. Once that is done, we will be able to chart the next course of action.