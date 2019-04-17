Toggle Menu
‘Wave in BJP favour’: Rajnath files papers from Lucknowhttps://indianexpress.com/elections/wave-in-bjp-favour-rajnath-files-papers-from-lucknow-lok-sabha-polls-5679385/

‘Wave in BJP favour’: Rajnath files papers from Lucknow

The seat, once held by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, remains a crucial and prestigious constituency for the BJP. Elections in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase on May 6.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on his way to file his nomination papers for Lucknow seat on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh filed his nomination from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, followed by a 5-km long road show from the city BJP office to district collectorate.

Samajwadi Party sources suggested that Poonam Sinha, wife of rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, may contest against Singh in Lucknow.

The seat, held by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee for a long time, remains a crucial and prestigious constituency for the BJP. Elections in Lucknow will be held in the fifth phase on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.

Seeking his second term from Lucknow, Rajnath said that there is a widespread wave in favour of the BJP and claimed that the country is touching new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Talking to party workers before the roadshow, he said that he recently visited 10 states and there is a similar excitement among the people for the BJP.

Click here for more election news

Advertising

During his roadshow, Rajnath was accompanied by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, senior party leader Kalraj Mishra and JDU national general secretary K C Tyagi among others. Rajnath’s supporters, waving flags of BJP and JDU, raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and Rajnath Singh Zindabad.

After the nomination, Rajnath thanked Lucknow for the support. “Thank you Lucknow! Your affection and energy in today’s roadshow was overwhelming and it would remain etched in my memory,” he tweeted.

“Today I will file my nomination papers from Lucknow parliamentary constituency. I seek the support and blessings of the people to continue working for them and realise Shri Atalji’s dream of making Lucknow a world class city,” he said in an earlier tweet.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath offered prayers at the Hanuman Setu temple before filing his nomination.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Denied clearance to advertise school scheme, Delhi govt lashes out at EC
2 Oppn playing musical chairs for power: Uddhav Thackeray
3 Shatrughan Sinha'a wife Poonam joins Samajwadi Party, may fight from Lucknow