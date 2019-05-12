Question from 3 Delhi slums: We will vote today, but will anyone listen?

Guarding a community toilet in Sanjay Camp, a slum cluster adjacent to Chanakyapuri, sits Salman. In 2016, he lost his right leg while crossing a railway track, and he now survives on a disability pension and the money he makes working at the toilet – one of two in the large slum.

Advertising

Located on the fringes of a posh neighbourhood, residents say Sanjay Camp came up during Indira Gandhi’s time. A majority of people here are employed at the bordering embassies, hotels and government offices. For the 2,500 families living in disintegrating houses, a “pucca ghar” is on top of their priority list.

“Vote toh daalenge har baar ki tarah, par hamari sunega kaun? At least the Kejriwal government has done some work for us,” said Salman.

As Delhi votes today, lofty promises by the three parties in the fray – from statehood to national security to the Nyay scheme – are of little comfort to residents of this slum, where homes are painted with vibrant colours on the outside but hide a colourless life inside.

Advertising

“We don’t know when we might lose the roof over our heads. Darr to laga rehta hai,” said 72-year-old Sushma Devi.

Her neighbour Naved (30) argued that she was being too negative, and that the AAP government had improved health and education.

While unavailability of drinking water and open drains remain pressing concerns, perhaps the biggest issue here is the bordering railway track. Residents say crossing the track is how they get to Moti Bagh.

People rattle off relations – Monika ke mama, Gobhida ke chacha, Gulzar ki saali, Dina ka bhai – while speaking of those who have been injured or lost their lives on the tracks.

“We can’t leave our children unattended for even an hour… kuchle jayenge,” said 25-year-old Manju, who lost her sister on the tracks in 2013.

Community toilets built by authorities are of no use between 1 pm and 4 pm. “There is no cleanliness and taps run dry in the afternoon. We get water from our houses to use in the toilets,” said Somya, a class VI student.

“Jo hamari zindagi sudharega, humara vote ussi ko jaayega,” said 50-year-old Kamlesh Kaur, whose family was among the first ones to reside in the slum, and who now wants a relocation scheme for its residents.

The country’s 2011 Census revealed that the slum population currently stands at 65 million, up from 52 million in 2001.

In Delhi, data suggests that 1.8 million of the 22 million residents live in 22 slums.

Standing in a queue outside a fair price shop in Indira Colony in Mandawali, women, mostly housewives, complain of a “faulty ration system”.

The area had witnessed the death of three young girls due to malnutrition in 2018. Several migrant families living here claim they do not have a ration card to feed their children.

Here, too, promises of a cleaner India remain only on paper. “There is only one toilet. Wo bhi mardon ke liye hai,” said 18-year-old Shivani.

The locality in East Delhi still recalls the work done by Dr A K Walia during the Congress tenure, and praises the AAP’s mohalla clinics. “We had one in the DDA park but it was razed a few months ago. It offered free medicines and doctors were available, we don’t know what went wrong,” said 63-year-old Deshraj, who runs a departmental store.

One of the poll promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi – ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ – to provide habitation to slum dwellers has left residents of Kathputli Colony in a lurch. Modi had in 2015 promised to make

Delhi slum-free by 2022.

The colony was taken over by DDA in September 2009 and residents were shifted to a transit camp. Around 5,000 residents, now living in Anand Parbat Transit camp, have been waiting to be shifted to residential colonies, as promised by the government. The transit camp, managed by a private builder, has more than 200 toilets built along the circular boundary.

Advertising

“We’re yet to get a gas connection; how do we trust political parties in such a situation?” asked Manju (27), covering her face with a sari.