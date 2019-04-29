Water or vote: Come summer, midnight vigils near wells take over life in parched villages of Bhiwandi

Armed with a cloth that works as bedding for her and her two-year-old daughter, Lalita Bhala (27) has come to a well five km away from her village Chindechiwadi. The sun has set and it is her turn to fill as many bottles and cans as she can from the well until past midnight when her sister-in-law Nirmala will take over.

Five women and some men from Chindechiwadi, carrying an assortment of vessels and plastic cans and bottles of different sizes, are milling around the well.

Every year, from February to June, this seven-feet-deep well, their only source of water, dries up and is supported by water from a free tanker sent by the district administration every alternate day. Click here for more election news

However, Chindechiwadi does not get all the water from that tanker. There is a severe water shortage every year at this time in all the adivasi padas of Vashala in Shahapur taluka. A tanker of water is meant to be divided between the dry wells of at least seven villages.

“We all have a designated number daily. Our turn can come any time in the 24 hours of the day,” says Lalita. The villagers started this method just a few weeks ago, after fights broke out between women, villagers say.

“The tanker is unreliable, sometimes it comes on alternate days, sometimes after longer gaps. So, fights began over who will get to fill first,” Sanku Bhala says.

Sanku is Lalita’s younger brother-in-law, who goes down the well to position the canister. The well has such less water that not all vessels lowered with the help of strings reach the pit. So, someone has to go down and reposition the cans directly into the source of water.

Ten km from Chindechiwadi, another pada Dhengalepada is as starved of water. However, the administration does not send a tanker there as on paper there are water pipelines in the village.

“Water has never come out of it,” says 25-year-old Bariki Dhapate. The women of the village trek down two km over a rocky slope to reach a well and then trek uphill with more than three cans balanced on their head. A small pool of water is visible in the well. Villagers say it gets recharged every few days and is the only source of water for the 200 residents. “We are managing with this but it will soon not be enough,” Dhapate says.

The village has been a perennially dry area despite being hardly three km from the Bhatsa dam that supplies water to Mumbai. “The pipelines are from the dam but they haven’t ever seen water. After supplying to Mumbai, there is hardly any left for us,” says Barku Bala, a villager who works with a local NGO.

“We have been trying to get water. The gram panchayat had written letters to the NCP MLA as well. But another summer is here and we have nowhere to go,” he says. The area’s MLA from NCP, Pandurang Barora, was unavailable for a comment.

The Dhapate family members have parked themselves near the well on Saturday night, waiting for water. Every few hours, the three sisters-in-law throw their cans and check for water, in complete darkness. The eldest of the three, Girji (45), says, “We bring one of the men to keep vigil for snakes and other animals that come out in the night. Only after we have managed to get some water, can we go home and cook.”

The children have been left with the other villagers, who will take their place once the Dhapates have got their fill.

A day before the area goes to polls, villagers could not be more distant from what is often described as the “biggest festival” of democracy.

“A few men might walk to Vashala, the polling centre, but most of us don’t go. We don’t have the time and luxury,” says Bhimrao Amle, an elder from Dhengalepada.

“The young men who have to travel for polling will do so on an empty stomach. The women don’t have time to cook a takeaway meal for them, they are too busy looking for water,” Amle says. The villages, part of Shahapur taluka, will vote in the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. While there is a lone poster of the Congress candidate Suresh Taware on the way to Chindechiwadi, none of the candidates campaigned in the villages. Vivek Pandit’s Shramjeevi Sangathana, which has backed the saffron alliance, is campaigning for BJP candidate Kapil Patil in Dhengalepada.

Dashrath Bahalke, from the Sangathana, says, “We keep checking and ensuring that the tankers come to the area. So the people support us. If our candidate wins, we will ensure that water flows through the pipelines. We have already spent some money on a scheme, which with the help of Kapil Patil, we will be able to pull off if we win the election.”

The state government has started work on a new pipeline scheme in the area that the politicians say will ensure that water reaches these parched villages.

One of the promises made by the saffron alliance candidate Kapil Patil is that the pipeline will be completed soon and connected to the river, for which he will get the funds if he is elected back to power.

According to a Congress worker in Bhiwandi, the water shortage is a direct failure of the BJP government.

“They claim that the Modi government has brought water and electricity to all villages. There is no water and electricity in these villages, people are still working with wood fires and torches. This shows the falsehood of their claims,” he says. As parties gear up for polling on Monday, the villagers who will not be able to cast their vote have possibly the biggest stake in the upcoming result but they could not be less concerned. “We will have no choice but to send our children out as soon as they become adults, if the situation remains the same. We can’t escape our fate but they just might be able to,” says Bariki, who has three children, a nine-year-old daughter and two sons under the age of five.