Dakha: Watchmen, teachers protest outside Sandhu’s office, demand salary hike, jobs

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s former political advisor Capt Sandeep Sandhu, who is contesting from Dakha constituency, faced protests from two groups over unfulfilled promises Sunday.

The Laal Jhanda Pendu Chowkidaar Union, a group of watchmen from villages across Punjab, protested outside the Congress election office in Dakha constituency, demanding that their salaries be hiked.

Getting just Rs 1,250 a month, they said that they are protesting to remind Sandhu of the promises he made to them earlier too. Now that he is contesting polls from Dakha, he should fulfill old promises first, they say.

Paramjit Singh Neelon, president of the union, said, “We guard villages in Punjab and work 24×7. CM and his officers should tell us if Rs 1,250 a month is enough…Earlier too we were given a lollipop and the promises were never met. We demanded Rs 2,500 a month along with boots, cycle, night lamp, stick and an umbrella on government’s expense.”

Meanwhile, the TET/B.Ed Pass Berozgaar Teachers Union held a protest march outside Sandhu’s election office in Mullanpur Dakha on Sunday and started a ‘Rozgar Nahi Vote Nahi’ (No Jobs, No Votes) campaign.

President of the union Sukhwinder Singh Dhilwan said that the CM had “fooled the people of Punjab” by promising Ghar Ghar Naukri and unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 a month. “Both promises have remained unfulfilled till now,” he added.