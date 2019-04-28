Toggle Menu
Watch: Smriti Irani draws water from hand pump to help douse fire in Amethi village

The minister accompanies the villagers to the spot and issues further instruction to the fire brigade. Besides this, she is also seen consoling an elderly woman by saying, "Amma, nothing has been burnt. You sit down. Nothing has happened."

Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani.

Union minister Smriti Irani was on Sunday seen helping the people of Purab Dwara village in Amethi douse a fire that erupted in a nearby field. In a video released by news agency ANI, the BJP candidate from Amethi is seen using a hand pump to draw water and fill buckets to bring the blaze under control. “Remove the household items. Do not stand here,” she was seen telling the villagers.

Irani is contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. Earlier in the day, she had targeted the Congress supremo, saying it was the erstwhile UPA government which denied permission for a mega food park in the constituency.

“The food park, which Rahul Gandhi has been talking about, the decision to not supply gas to it was given in writing by the then government headed by Manmohan Singh. The letter has been presented before the country long time ago. Rahul is misguiding people by telling lies,” she said.

