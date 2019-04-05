Watch: Rahul Gandhi says ‘I love Narendra Modi’ during interaction with students in Pune

In an unscripted message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday said: “I love Mr Narendra Modi. I genuinely have no hatred towards the man at all.” His remarks were made during an interaction with students in Pune.

“I love Mr Narendra Modi. I genuinely have no hatred towards the man at all. I have no anger or hatred towards him, but he has anger towards me,” Rahul told an audience, which erupted into “Modi, Modi” chants. He was responding to a statement by the anchor, who said politics can’t be devoid of love and affection from the people around you.

During the interaction, Rahul explained his relationship with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. “My sister is my best friend. We’ve been through life together, so we are very close.

“Since I was small, I have been through a lot of violence. My grandmother and my father were killed. My sister was my friend throughout that journey. So my sister and me understand each other very well,” he said. “If a situation of a fight arises, either she backs down or I back down.”

His comments come a day after Priyanka tweeted: “My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he wont let you down.” She said this after she accompanied Rahul to Wayanad to file his nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections.

