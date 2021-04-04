Watch: Rahul Gandhi has Easter lunch with Kerala kids, Priyanka joins on video call

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated Easter Sunday in poll-bound Kerala, by having lunch with the children of Jeevan Jyothi Children’s Home in Kalpetta city of Wayanad.

While having lunch, the children also interacted with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi through a video call.

Priyanka, who is self-isolating at home after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive, exchanged pleasantries with the children and asked them what they were eating for Easter lunch.

Rahul later shared the video on Instagram and wrote: “A special Easter lunch with my wonderful new friends at the Jeevan Jyothi Children’s Home — joined by a lovely virtual guest. No better way to celebrate such an auspicious occasion. I wish you all a Happy Easter, filled with an abundance of love & peace for you & your families.”

During the day, Rahul also visited Thirunelly Temple at Wayanad to offer prayers.

Speaking at a UDF meeting organised at Vellamunda in Mananthavady, he gave a further push to his ‘Nyuntam Aay Yojana’ (NYAY), promising that every poor person in the state will get Rs 6,000 every month “without fail” if the UDF is voted to power.

“The idea is that we are going to put money directly into the hands of the poorest people in Kerala. And not a small amount of money. Every poor person in Kerala is going to get Rs 6,000 a month — Rs 72,000 a year — without fail every month into his bank account,” the Congress leader, who represents Wayanad constituency in the Lok Sabha, said.

(With inputs from PTI)