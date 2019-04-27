Watch: Rahul Gandhi halts poll speech during ‘azaan’ in Amethi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday stopped his speech midway following ‘azaan’ (Islamic call to prayer) from a nearby mosque. In a video released by news agency ANI, Gandhi is seen addressing a poll rally in Amethi but immediately halts his speech as soon as the sound of ‘azaan’ is heard. Gandhi then waits patiently for its completion to resume his speech.

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi halts his speech during ‘Azaan’ in Amethi, earlier today. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/rHENio0eWp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019

On Saturday, the Congress supremo addressed rallies in Raebareli and Amethi where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “chori” (theft) of factories and employment of the locals. “Chowkidar (watchman) has done ‘chori’ of factories and employment of people of Raebareli and Amethi (the Lok Sabha seat represented by the Congress chief),” he had said.

“Modi has taken away money from your house, lied and fooled you and made you stand in queues telling you that it is fight against corruption and blackmoney. He fooled the country and took money from your pocket for a ‘chor’ (thief) like Anil Ambani,” he added.