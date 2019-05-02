'Kuch nahi karega...': Priyanka Gandhi gives supporters anxious moments as she holds a snake

“Kuch nahi karega, aap kyon ghabra rahe ho (It will not do anything to me, why are you getting worried),” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said as she helped a snake charmer put away a black cobra into his wicker basket.

While on the campaign trail in Rae Bareli Thursday, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) gave her supporters a few anxious moments during an interaction with snake charmers at Hansa ka Poorva in Bela Bhela village.

A curious Priyanka was heard asking one of the snake charmers, “Yeh wala kaat tha hai? (Does this one bite?)”.

Pat came the reply: “Nahi, yeh wali nahi kaat tha hai. (No this one doesn’t bite)”

Priyanka also held a baby snake as she gave the group of snake charmers a patient hearing.

When a person standing behind her asked the snake charmers to secure the snakes, she jokingly said, “Kyon dar lagta hai aapko? (Are you scared?)”.

After the meeting, Priyanka appeared to clarify her statement on Wednesday when she said a few lightweight Congress candidates will eat into the BJP’s vote share.

“Ideology of Congress and BJP is poles apart. We’ll always fight them, they are our main adversary in politics. We’ve made sure not to benefit BJP in any way. We’re fighting strongly, our candidates are strong,” she said.