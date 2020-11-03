Watch: Onion thrown at Nitish Kumar during rally at Madhubani’s Harlakhi

The Bihar CM said his government would work not only to provide government jobs but other means of employment as well. (PTI)

An onion was thrown at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while he was addressing an election rally at Madhubani’s Harlakhi area for the third phase of Bihar elections on Tuesday.

Kumar was speaking about providing jobs to people from backward castes and tribes when someone from the crowd threw an onion at him. The onion, however, did not hit the leader.

As his security personnel lunged to catch the person in the crowd, Kumar asked them to hold back and kept repeating “Khoob phenko (keep throwing)”. “Leave it, don’t pay any attention to these things,” Nitish Kumar tells the gathering.

He went on to attack the opposition RJD over their promise of 10 lakh government jobs, saying they could not do anything when they were in power for 15 years. The Bihar CM said his government would work not only to provide government jobs but other means of employment as well.

To keep the onion prices in check, the Centre had on October 30 reintroduced the stock limit on onions — a move aimed at controlling rising prices, which crossed Rs 80 per kg in many cities, including nearly Rs 100/kg in Mumbai.

With the Bihar elections in mind, the government has acted twice towards controlling onion prices; it relaxed import norms on October 28, followed by Friday’s reintroduction of the stock limit.

Last month, the JD(U) chief lost his cool at a jeering crowd during a rally in Saran. At the rally for party candidate Chandrika Rai, the estranged father-in-law of the RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav, as a section of the crowd raised “Lalu zindabad” slogans, Nitish Kumar snapped: “Kya bol rahe ho, kya bol rahe ho, kya bol rahe ho (What are you saying, what are you saying, what are you saying)”. “Vote nahin dena hai to mat do, lekin yahan se chale jao (If you do not want to vote for us, it is ok, but leave,” thundered Nitish Kumar, halting his speech midway.

