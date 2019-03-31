Watch: Union Minister allegedly violates poll code, dares Bihar SDM to jail him

Days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polling, a video of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey misbehaving with a Sub District Magistrate (SDM) over alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct is going viral on social media. In the video, Choubey, a minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, is seen arguing with the official after being pulled up for parking vehicles and moving in a convoy without permission, news agency ANI reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Buxar. Choubey, who was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle, began arguing with SDM KK Upadhyay after the latter stopped his convoy for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

When asked to get down from the car so that the vehicle can be seized, Choubey reacted angrily and said, “What’s the issue? Who’s order is it. Send me to jail if you have to do something. This is my vehicle and you cannot seize it.” To this, the SDM replies that the Election Commission’s order is to confiscate the vehicle and not an individual.

#WATCH Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey misbehaves with SDM KK Upadhyay in Buxar after the official had stopped his convoy for violating model code of conduct. #Bihar (30.3.19) pic.twitter.com/G7Fp96zOug — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2019

Ignoring SDM’s order to get down from the car, Choubey and his convoy drove away amid loud sloganeering from supporters. SDM KK Upadhyay said appropriate action will be taken against the minister. “There was no permission for vehicles but it has been reported that there were many vehicles parked here at Zila Maidan. There were about 30-40 vehicles in the convoy and action will be taken over it,” he said, reported news agency ANI. “His language is his concern. The case will be registered for every vehicle that was in the convoy,” he added

Choubey is the sitting MP from Buxar and has been fielded again by BJP from the same constituency for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.