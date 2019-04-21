Watch: BJP’s Sambit Patra sings Telugu songs in Puri to connect with regional voters

In a bid to woo voters, BJP’s candidate for the Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra Friday was seen crooning to a Telugu song to connect with the “sizeable Telugu population” in the constituency.

Patra sang two popular Telugu numbers, ‘Bangaru Kodipetta’ and ‘Telusa Manasa’, the Telugu version of the famous Hindi romantic song, ‘Tu mile Dil khile‘. The BJP candidate was seen singing these numbers live while campaigning in the Penthakata area.

Patra was not only a recipient to admiration and appreciation from the audience as they cheered for him but even found a major fan base online after the video of him singing went viral.

Puri has a sizeable Telugu Population as well. While Campaigning amidst them sang a famous Telugu number on demand. The frenzy in the crowd was palpable, don’t believe ? A must watch! Lots of love to my adorable Telugu friends. @BJP4Odisha #IndiaBoleModiDobara #SambitPatra4Puri pic.twitter.com/ULI8xJdnhU — Chowkidar Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 19, 2019

Patra took to Twitter to share the video and wrote, “Puri has a sizeable Telugu Population as well. While Campaigning amidst them sang a famous Telugu number on demand. The frenzy in the crowd was palpable, don’t believe? A must watch! Lots of love to my adorable Telugu friends.”

The Puri seat will witness a contest between Patra, who is the national spokesperson of the BJP, and the Congress’ state unit media cell chairman Satyprakash Nayak.

A two time MP from Puri, BJD’s Pinaki Misra is seeking re-election from the seat.

Two phases of voting in Odisha were completed on April 11 and 18. The state will see two more phases on April 23 and 29. Puri votes on April 23.