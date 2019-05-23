Toggle Menu
Watch: BJP heads for spectacular win, PM’s mother greets media in Gandhinagar

Heeraben Modi
With BJP-led NDA under Prime Minister Narendra Modi all set for a resounding victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM’s mother Heerban Modi, Thursday greeted media outside her residence at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) latest figures, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading with 301 Lok Sabha seats as against 542 and is eyeing to beat its 2014 election tally of 282.

Congress, on the other hand, is looking to secure 50 seats.

In his Varanasi constituency, Modi in a sweep has received 583014 votes so far and is leading by a fair margin of 4,00,000 votes against his nearest Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav.

