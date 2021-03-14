Watch: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee returns to campaigning on a wheelchair

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday returned to the streets of Kolkata to continue campaigning for her party, this time though on a wheelchair, barely two days after she was released from the hospital. Banerjee had suffered injuries to her leg while campaigning in Nandigram.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives at Gandhi Murti in Kolkata on a wheelchair. She will hold a roadshow to Hazra shortly. pic.twitter.com/v5ZD5KQtNn — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

The Chief Minister was seen leading a mammoth rally from Mayo Road, at the heart of Kolkata, to Hazra, where she will be delivering her speech. Prior to the start of her roadshow, the Chief Minister tweeted, “We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!”

We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2021

This is her first public rally since she came back from Nandigram. Banerjee had said she was targeted by a group of “four or five people, who pushed her” outside a temple where she had stopped to offer prayers on Wednesday. She had cut short her visit and returned to Kolkata, where she was admitted at the SSKM Hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, Mamata Banerjee paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007 and said she has chosen to fight “anti-Bengal forces” in the constituency as a mark of respect to the victims. The TMC observes March 14 as ‘Nandigram Divas’ as a mark of respect to the 14 people killed during an anti-land acquisition stir in 2007. The incident had sparked a national outrage and the Calcutta High Court had suo motu ordered a CBI probe.