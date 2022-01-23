Don’t waste votes on Congress, their CM candidate changed stand within hours: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Sunday said that the Congress is in dire straits in Uttar Pradesh and people should not “waste” their votes on the grand old party. In a sly dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she further said that the Congress CM candidate has “changed her stand within hours”.

“In the UP Vidhan Sabha elections, the condition of the Congress is so bad that their CM candidate changed her stand within a few hours. In such a situation, it would be better if people don’t waste their votes on Congress and instead vote for BSP,” Mayawati tweeted on Sunday morning.

Priyanka had earlier declared that she was the face of the party in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh but remained evasive on whether she would contest the upcoming Assembly polls. Asked who the Congress’s face would be in UP, Vadra said, “Aapko kisi aur ka chehra dikh raha hai Congress party ki taraf se? To phir…Dikh tho raha hai na sab jagah mera chehra.” (Are you seeing any other Congress leader’s face…it is only my face that is being seen everywhere in UP.)

However, the very next day she said that she is not the only face of the Congress in UP.

Further accusing the Congress of being a “vote cutter”, Mayawati wrote, “In UP, parties like Congress are vote cutters in the eyes of the people. In such a scenario, what is needed to remove the BJP is a government which works for the entire society and which has been tested in the past, in which the BSP is at number one position.”

Attacking BJP in the same breath, she stated that whenever Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talks about the development done by his government, he should also acknowledge BSP’s achievements.

The BSP chief tweeted, “It would be better if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while praising his government, also talks of the work done for the public because he should know that the BSP’s track record in giving houses to poor and landless people is excellent.”

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav have already decided to contest the elections.

Mayawati further stated, “Under the BSP government, in just two phases under the Kanshiram Awas Gareeb Awas Yojana, 1.5 lakh pucca houses and ownership of them was given to people. Under the Sarvajan Hitaay Gareeb Awas Yojana, many were given benefits. Lakhs of landless people were given land.”

“Maybe the people of western UP do not know that the mathh in Gorakhpur where Yogiji lives is no less than a bungalow. It would be better if I told the people about it,” she wrote in another tweet.

The BSP on Sunday also released a list of “star campaigners”, including Mayawati, party general secretary and Brahmin face Satish Chandra Misra, BSP chief’s brother and party national coordinator Anand Kumar and state chief Munquad Ali featuring among the 30 leaders in the list.