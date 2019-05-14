‘Wasn’t I prophetic’: Mani Shankar Aiyar justifies his ‘neech aadmi’ jibe against PM Modi

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Tuesday justified his ‘neech aadmi’ remark against Prime Minister Modi, calling it “prophetic”. Aiyar was suspended from Congress’ primary membership following his jibe against the PM in December 2017.

In an article published in Rising Kashmir and reproduced in The Print, Aiyar said, “Remember how I described him on 7 December 2017? Was I not prophetic?” He called Modi “the most foul-mouthed prime minister” who will be “ousted” by the people of India on May 23. Comparing Jawaharlal Nehru and Modi’s education qualifications, Aiyar also attacked the prime minister’s “stunningly illiterate claims” – the most recent that he ordered the IAF to strike at Balakot as the heavy clouds could help the jets escape Pakistani radars.

“This is to insult our brave airmen and, above all, the Chief of Air Staff. Did Modi take his senior-most Air Force officers for fools that he could trot out such ridiculous unscientific rubbish before them? And were they so pusillanimous that they dared not correct such a vacuous Prime Minister?” he wrote.

On Modi’s attack on Rajiv Gandhi over INS Virat, Aiyar asked why the PM did not withdraw his allegations after they were refused by naval officers. “Modi needs to be warned that he is guilty of anti-national activity in trying to ride on the sacrifices of our army and CRPF martyrs in a dirty election campaign,” he wrote in the article.

Finally, the ‘jewel (Mani)’ of Congress has contributed: BJP

Dubbing Mani Shankar Aiyar as the ‘jewel’ of Congress, BJP leader and Puri candidate Sambit Patra tweeted, “Finally the jewel (Mani) of Gandhi family too has contributed to the ‘Politics of Love’ of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha Elections.”

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote, “Upset that Sam Pitroda was getting all the attention, the irrepressible Mani Shankar Aiyar pulls Pitroda’s foot out of his mouth and puts it in his…Reiterates and justifies his ‘Neech’ comment for PM!”

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao also put out a tweet saying “Abuser-in-chief’ Aiyar” had returned to justify his 2017 ‘Neech‘ jibe. “… Aiyar then apologized & hid behind poor Hindi excuse. Now he says he was prophetic. Congr revoked his suspension last year for filthy outburst.Double speak & arrogance of @INCIndia on display again!” he said.