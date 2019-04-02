‘South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi’: Rahul Gandhi on choosing Wayanad constituency

“Wanted to show South India that I am standing with you, Congress party is with you,” Rahul Gandhi said in his first remarks on his candidature from Kerala’s Wayanad, in addition to his home turf Amethi. Addressing the media during Congress manifesto release, Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said, “There was a demand for me there. There is a feeling of neglect in South India. South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi. I wanted to show the people in South India that Congress stands with them. I wanted to send a message, ‘I am standing with you’.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, had said that the Congress president chose Wayanand because the constituency is not ‘dominated by the majority community.’ At a rally in Wardha, he said the party was “running away from majority-dominated areas” to “take refuge in areas where the majority is in minority”.

On rifts with the Left over Wayanad, Gandhi said, “As far as I can see, we have alliances with Left across the country and there is no problem anywhere. I don’t know where these reports are coming from.”

After Rahul’s candidature was announced, senior CPM leader Prakash Karat said the main Opposition party has “lost the plot” by deciding to fight against the Left instead of the BJP. CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Left’s priority is to defeat “the Modi-led BJP-NDA government and to ensure an alternative secular government… now let the Congress decide what its priorities are”. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said Rahul’s decision can only be viewed as a fight against the Left.

The BJP, meanwhile, dubbed it as a panic reaction. The party’s chief Amit Shah claimed that “Rahul Gandhi has fled to Kerala as he fears that Amethi voters will seek an account” of work from him. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul may have found Wayanad a “safe seat” since “only 49 per cent of the population… is Hindu”.

With Wayanad ticket, Rahul would be following in the footsteps of grandmother Indira Gandhi, who had contested from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Medak (now in Telangana) in her comeback elections in 1980, and mother Sonia, who had contested from Amethi in UP and Bellary (Karnataka) in her maiden electoral fight in 1999.

Announcing his candidature, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “This is a message to the southern states that they are deeply valued and respected. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that he will represent Amethi but will also represent southern states as they are an important part of India’s way of life.”

The NDA has fielded BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally against Gandhi, while P P Suneer will contest from CPI’s ticket