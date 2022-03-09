Wangkhem (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Wangkhem (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Wangkhem Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Keisam Meghachandra Singh. The Wangkhem seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

wangkhem Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kangabam Jadu Singh JD(U) 3 12th Pass 52 Rs 56,44,139 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 30,64,382 ~ 30 Lacs+ Keisham Meghachandra Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 7,51,28,238 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 56,10,655 ~ 56 Lacs+ Kharibam Jiban Singh NPP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 44,15,514 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 33,420 ~ 33 Thou+ Laishram Domen Singh IND 0 10th Pass 37 Rs 23,80,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md Abdul Halim IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Oinam Haridas Singh NCP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 47,54,321 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 9,60,519 ~ 9 Lacs+ Prof. (Dr.) Nimai Chand Luwang Republican Party of India (Athawale) 0 Post Graduate 74 Rs 2,25,93,259 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,82,156 ~ 13 Lacs+ Yumnam Nabachandra Singh BJP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 40,31,476 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 16,71,944 ~ 16 Lacs+

wangkhem Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Keisam Meghachandra Singh INC 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,31,36,007 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 12,18,400 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kangabam Jadumani LJP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 42,84,302 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 80,00,000 ~ 80 Lacs+ Laishram Thani Meitei National Peoples Party 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Oinam Haridas Singh BJP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 59,23,340 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 33,659 ~ 33 Thou+ Yumnam Nabachandra North East India Development Party 0 Graduate 42 Rs 5,66,346 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

wangkhem Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr. Nimaichand Luwang MPP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 64,71,631 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 7,63,213 ~ 7 Lacs+ Laishram Kadamjit Singh MSCP 1 Graduate 54 Rs 5,76,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Abdul Kadir AITC 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 14,71,031 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

