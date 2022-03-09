Wangkhei (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Wangkhei (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Wangkhei Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Yumkham Erabot Singh. The Wangkhei seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

wangkhei Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Okram Henry BJP 12 12th Pass 37 Rs 7,99,48,596 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 63,89,726 ~ 63 Lacs+ Rajkumar Priyobarta Singh INC 0 Graduate 47 Rs 32,60,395 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ Thangjam Arunkumar JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 2,90,58,589 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,69,98,606 ~ 1 Crore+ Yumkham Erabot Singh NPP 0 Post Graduate 82 Rs 2,01,98,624 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 30,00,000 ~ 30 Lacs+

wangkhei Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Yumkham Erabot Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 77 Rs 2,51,44,009 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 7,78,465 ~ 7 Lacs+ Okram Henry INC 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,92,34,357 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,08,28,534 ~ 6 Crore+ R. K. Priyobarta AITC 0 Graduate 42 Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Wangkhei candidate of from Y. Erabot Singh Manipur. Wangkhei Election Result 2012

wangkhei Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Y. Erabot Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 72 Rs 86,42,300 ~ 86 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Dr. H. Borbabu Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 59 Rs 32,61,500 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M. Prafullo Singh NCP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 19,88,159 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Okram Henry MSCP 0 Graduate 27 Rs 47,35,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ / Rs 11,52,809 ~ 11 Lacs+

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

