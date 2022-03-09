Wangjing Tentha (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Wangjing Tentha (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Wangjing Tentha Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Paonam Brojen Singh. The Wangjing Tentha seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Wangjing Tentha ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

wangjing tentha Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Moirangthem Hemanta Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 7,56,84,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 64,50,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ Paonam Brojen Singh BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 5,45,66,044 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 43,18,863 ~ 43 Lacs+ Usham Manglem NPP 3 Graduate 26 Rs 2,21,650 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 1,96,316 ~ 1 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Wangjing Tentha candidate of from Paonam Brojen Singh Manipur. Wangjing Tentha Election Result 2017

wangjing tentha Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Paonam Brojen Singh INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 3,15,73,088 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Haobam Robindro Singh CPI 0 Graduate 51 Rs 9,99,850 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Moirangthem Hemanta BJP 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 4,26,40,272 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Sagolsem Lbochoubi Singh Manipur National Democratic Front 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 4,40,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

wangjing tentha Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) M. Hemanta Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 9,97,394 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ M. Nara CPI 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 24,01,900 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 18,60,230 ~ 18 Lacs+ Sagolsem Ibochoubi Singh AITC 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 8,01,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

Wangjing Tentha Constituency is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur state. Get all the latest updates and news from Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Wangjing Tentha Assembly is also given here.