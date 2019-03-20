Waiving loans to scrapping NEET, AIADMK, DMK make similar promises

From scrapping NEET to releasing seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, bringing education to the state list from the concurrent list, loan waiver offers for farmers and students, and even a demand for complete statehood for Puducherry — promises in the election manifestos of Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK have many similarities.

The DMK manifesto, released by party chief M K Stalin on Tuesday, promised waiver for loans of small, medium farmers and educational loans, and reverting to the old pension scheme. The AIADMK — which has held office for eight years in the state as opposed to the DMK, which has been out of power both in the Centre and state — also promised such loan waivers. In addition, it promised direct monthly transfer of Rs 1,500 under the proposed ‘Amma National Poverty Eradication Initiative’ to a targeted population of poor and deprived people, destitute women, widows without income and disabled among others. Click here for election stories

The DMK promised to increase income tax exemption limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh and set an exemption limit of Rs 10 lakh for women and the disabled, bring administered price mechanism for fuel prices besides fixing LPG price as per the old system. The AIADMK too made a mention of increasing cost of living of consumers due to frequent increase in prices of petroleum products. The party said it would urge the Centre to give up the policy allowing foreign direct investment in retail to protect small and tiny retailers.

A promise to scrap NEET for medical admission and the release of seven Rajiv Gandhi convicts were other promises reflected in both manifestos. The DMK also promised to implement reservation in the private sector.

Both parties, which had to share half the total seats in Tamil Nadu with smaller parties in the national alliances of Congress-led UPA and BJP-led NDA, seem to have made effort to project themselves as national parties with promises addressing a national audience. For instance, both DMK and AIADMK promised to urge the Centre to bring education to the state list from from the concurrent list, asserting the power of states. AIADMK also promised to urge the Centre to provide free higher education to all children as a national policy.

Implementing Samathuvapuram model — a successful model habitation implemented in Tamil Nadu under DMK rule where people from all walks of life, class and caste coexist — was another attractive promise from the DMK.

A grant of Rs 50,000 for a woman in each BPL family to start small businesses, free train tickets for school and college students, metro rail networks in emerging cities like Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore and Salem, facilitating jobs for 50 lakh people in private sector at minimum salary of Rs 10,000 as part of Corporate Social Responsibility were among the DMK promises. They also promised to increase the number of MGNREGS working days to 150.

Apart from making Tamil a mandatorily co-official language in all central government offices functioning in Tamil Nadu, the DMK promised Indian citizenship for Sri Lankan refugees as per the Indo-Sri Lanka agreement in 1960s. On the Sri Lankan Tamil issue, AIADMK’s promise was that it would press the Centre to take up the issue of “massacre” of Tamils in Northern Sri Lanka with the International Criminal Court at the Hague.

Revival of Sethusamudram project, interlinking of rivers, a separate Union budget for agriculture each year and an expert committee of economists to revive the Indian economy were promised by DMK. AIADMK promised to urge the Centre to implement river interlinking programmes like the Cauvery-Godaveri linking project, implement Tamil as one of the official languages of the country, efforts to declare Cauvery delta region a protected agriculture zone and a demand for full statehood to Union Territory of Puducherry.

In a manifesto focusing on federalism, the DMK promised to share 50% of central revenue with states. The AIADMK manifesto said it would urge the Centre to accept the Justice Sachar Committee recommendation to treat converted SCs/STs, BCs and MBCs (to both Islam and Christianity) as “regular SC/ST/BC/MBC and provide them with all concessions now provided” for them.