Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Wadhwan seat BJP candidate Jignaben not to contest, writes to party 

The BJP had declared her name from Wadhwan constituency in its list of 160 candidates on November 10.

Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Mansukh Mandaviya with BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh during the release of list of BJP candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, in New Delhi, Thursday (PTI)

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) headquarters in Gandhinagar Sunday, Jignaben Pandya, party’s candidate from Wadhwan assembly constituency in Surendranagar district, declined to contest.

In a letter to the party, Jignaben stated that she has been a BJP worker for 20 years and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for considering her name for Wadhwan seat.

While adding that she would work lifelong for the party, she requested party chief JP Nadda to give chance to someone else to contest from the Wadhwan seat. She did not mention any reason for the decision and could not be reached for her comment despite repeated attempts.

In 2017, Dhanjibhai Patel (Makson) of BJP won the seat by defeating Mohanbhai Dahyabhai Patel of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 19,524 votes.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 08:13:28 pm
