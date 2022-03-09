Wabgai (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Wabgai (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Wabgai Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Chesham Fazoor Rahim. The Wabgai seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

wabgai Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dr.Usham Deben Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 53 Rs 7,34,03,809 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,11,225 ~ 1 Crore+ Mayengbam Ranjit Singh NPP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 40,17,108 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 9,44,967 ~ 9 Lacs+ Md. Sikander JD(U) 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 22,23,830 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md.Fajur Rahim INC 0 Graduate 51 Rs 3,37,27,227 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,00,080 ~ 28 Lacs+ Sakir Ahmed IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 1,05,07,963 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,86,639 ~ 6 Lacs+

wabgai Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chesham Fazoor Rahim INC 0 Graduate 48 Rs 99,86,821 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 11,61,145 ~ 11 Lacs+ Mayengbam Ranjit Singh North East India Development Party 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 9,01,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Habibur Rahman National Peoples Party 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 29,59,101 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Phudrei (m) Najima Peoples Resurgence Justice Alliance 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 1,14,430 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Samad Manipur National Democratic Front 0 Others 41 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usham Deben Singh BJP 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 1,39,61,380 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 48,90,767 ~ 48 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

wabgai Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Md Fazur Rahim INC 0 Graduate 42 Rs 21,39,205 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Usham Deben Singh AITC 0 Doctorate 46 Rs 17,56,835 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 6,89,200 ~ 6 Lacs+ Khomdram Tamphajao BJP 0 Not Given 62 Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mayengbam Manihar Singh NCP 0 Graduate 74 Rs 10,02,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

