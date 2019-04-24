Increase VVPAT sample audits to 50%: 21 political parties submit review petition before SC

Twenty one political parties filed a review petition before the Supreme Court Wednesday seeking directions to the Election Commission to subject 50 per cent of the EVMs to random verification using the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

Advertising

The apex court earlier this month directed the EC to increase the number of EVMs subjected to checks from one per assembly segment to five in this Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

The EC had submitted an affidavit before a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi stating that covering 50 per cent “shall enlarge the time required for counting to about six days”.

The poll panel had also said that counting more VVPAT slips would require extensive training and capacity building of officials in the field, and that their number would have to be increased substantially.

Advertising

On Tuesday, alleging manipulation of EVMs, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, demanded counting of 50 per cent of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

Though I am a big supporter of technology since 1995, we have serious doubts about the EVMs and they are vulnerable to manipulation, hacking and malfunctioning. The BJP can get votes only through manipulation,” alleged Naidu, addressing the media on Tuesday.

Apart from Naidu, the NCP chief, senior NCP leader Praful Patel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, leaders from the Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI(M) and CPI were present at the press conference.