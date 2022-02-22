Voting percentage in Mohali revised, jumps from 63 to 66.72%

The voting percentage in the district was revised from 63% to 66.72% on Monday — 5.1% less than what was witnessed during the 2017 Assembly polls. The percentage was revised on Monday after the final voting percentage was released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

According to the figures, the number of rural voters in Mohali and Kharar outnumbered the urban voters this time. In Derabassi, however, the number of urban voters outnumbered their rural counterparts. Records also showed that male voters in all three constituencies outnumbered their female counterparts.

A maximum of 69.25% votes were polled in Derabassi constituency, followed by 66.17% in Kharar, and 64.76% in Mohali. On Sunday the administration had in a statement said the district had reported 63% voting overall.

In Derabassi, the voting percentage in urban areas was recorded at 71.46% while in rural areas it was 67.92%. Derabassi, Zirakpur, and Lalru, — the three main towns in the constituency — together saw a total of 2,88,440 people casting their franchise.

The trend, however, was the opposite in Mohali where the rural voters outnumbered the urban voters by a difference of around 16%. The rural areas of Mohali recorded 73.61% voting while the urban areas recorded a low turnout of 57.42% . Mohali is mostly considered an urban constituency due to the population concentration. Mohali city is the only major town in the constituency but it has the highest number of voters in the district.

In Kharar, too, the rural voters outnumbered their urban counterparts by a margin of around 11%. In rural areas, 70.63% voting was recorded, while in urban areas, the voting percentage was recorded at 59.77%.

Male voters outnumber females ones

In the Derabassi constituency, a total of 70.62% male voters cast their votes, while 67.75% of female electorates had come out for voting.

In Kharar, the percentage of male electors was recorded at 67.85% while that of female voters was recorded at 64.33%.

In Mohali, 65.92% of male voters had exercised their franchise, while 63.51% of female voters had come out to vote.

Low voting in urban areas reason for lesser voting percentage

As per officials, apart from the Covid-19 scare, the lesser voting in the urban areas in Mohali and Kharar was also considered a big contributing factor for a decrease in the overall voting turnout, a senior election officer told The Indian Express.

“The urban areas have more population than the rural areas. Hence, less voting in these areas affected the overall voting percentage,” the officer added.